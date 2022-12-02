Categories
US

‘Route 91 bandit’ suspect arrested by FBI, accused of robbing


THE SUPERINTENDENT SENT A LATTER TO THE COMMUNITY SHARING CONDOLENCES. CONCELORS ARE AVAILABLE FOR STUDENT, STAFF, AND ANYONE WHO NEEDS IT. THE F-B-I SAYS IT HAS ARRESTED A MAN ACCUSED OF BANK ROBBERIES IN FOUR NEW ENGLAND STATES, INCLUDING HERE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE. THE SUSPECT WAS NICKNAMED THE “ROUTE 91 BANDIT” — HE IS ALSO ACCUSED OF ROBBING BANKS IN VERMONT, MASSACHUSETTS AND CONNECTICUT. AGENTS SAY THEY CONNECTED 30-YEAR-OLD TAYLOR DZICZEK OF CHICOPEE MASSACHUSETTS TO AT LEAST ONE OF T

‘Route 91 bandit’ suspect arrested by FBI, accused of robbing multiple New England banks

The FBI said it has arrested a man accused of bank robberies in four New England states, including here in New Hampshire.The suspect was nicknamed the “Route 91 Bandit.” He is also accused of robbing banks in Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.Agents said they connected Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, to at least one of the crimes through DNA evidence.Keene police and Nashua police are assisting the FBI in the investigation.

The FBI said it has arrested a man accused of bank robberies in four New England states, including here in New Hampshire.

The suspect was nicknamed the “Route 91 Bandit.” He is also accused of robbing banks in Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Agents said they connected Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, to at least one of the crimes through DNA evidence.

Keene police and Nashua police are assisting the FBI in the investigation.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.