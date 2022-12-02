Royal House of Medici Holdings in Collaboration with M1563 Media

Collections for exhibit and sale by M 1563 Media will express the values of humanism and the Medici legacy; as well as include historically important works of art, artifacts, and documents

Fairfield, CA. , Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning, full-service Web3 blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that M 1563 Media, Inc. has launched www.M1563.com on the MetaWorks blockchain in collaboration with the Royal House of Medici Holdings , Inc.

The platform has launched its Genesis Web3 exhibit and auction at Miami Art Week, with a week of events taking place at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel , an Art Basel-preferred property situated oceanfront in the heart of South Beach’s Art Deco District between November 30 and December 4 .

“M 1563 was created to extend the Medici legacy in the arts,” said Patrick Bonney , CEO of RHM and M 1563. “Our platform and related initiatives will amount to what we are calling a Renaissance 3.0. Through this work, we hope to inspire a new generation of artists and collectors to connect through shared values of intellectual, philosophical, and artistic expression, enabled by our digital platform which will make it possible to own, collect, appreciate, and share high concept contemporary and great historical works of art.”

“We are honored to have been selected by M 1563 and The Royal House of Medici Holding as their platform and service provider for this historical and important collection,” said Cameron Chell , MetaWorks Chairman and Founder. “MetaWorks Web3 infrastructure and technology will help M 1563 achieve their goal of reimagining Renaissance art and post-modern work while inspiring a new generation of artists and collectors.”

“Our launch and inaugural sale has been carefully curated to include an exhibition and auction of modern Renaissance-themed interpretive works of both digital and physical art, photography and mixed media, by some of the greatest contemporary artists in the field,” said Richard Entrup, Strategic Advisor, Artist Relations & Curation at RHM and M 1563. Entrup is formerly the Global CIO of Christie’s and the former CTO of The Museum of Modern Art ( MoMA ) in New York.

RHM has had an extensive exhibit of Leonardo and Followers’ masterworks in Mexico City since June of this year. Henceforth, M 1563 will undertake such activities and launch a Renaissance exhibition of significant works early next year at a U.S. location to be announced.

M 1563 artists and artwork will be eligible for Royal Warrants from HRH Ottaviano de‘ Medici, The Grand Duke of Tuscany and Chairman of RHM; honors from M 1563; as well as potential entry to the Medici Royal Academy , a primary social impact activity of RHM currently being established in Florence, Italy .

About The Royal House of Medici Holdings , Inc. (RHM)

The Royal House of Medici Holdings , Inc. is a holding company formed in partnership with His Royal Highness Ottaviano de’ Medici, The Grand Duke of Tuscany, for diversified investments to champion and steward the Medici dynasty’s intellectual, artistic and philosophical traditions. Learn more: https://royalhouseofmedici.com/

About M 1563 Media Inc. (M 1563)

M 1563, a wholly owned subsidiary of RHM, is a blockchain enabled art platform that bridges the past, present, and future of physical and digital art. Through the exhibition and sale of distinguished contemporary, as well as historically significant master artworks, M 1563 is a steward of culture and patronage guided by the tenets of humanism, preserving legacy through the power of blockchain, enabling a Renaissance 3.0. Learn More: https://m1563.com/

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning full-service blockchain and Web3 development platform that empowers Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their metaverse.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.metaworksplatforms.io. For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatform.io or www.sedar.com, and www.sec.gov, searching MWRK.

