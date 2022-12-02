Russia planning ‘new massive attack’ on Ukraine

Satellite images suggest Russia is planning a “new massive attack” on Ukraine. Weeks after much of Kyiv’s power grid was destroyed by Moscow’s forces, more air strikes could be on their way.

New footage shared by German newspaper Spiegel shows increased activity at a military airport around 500 miles from the Ukraine border.

The paper described “an unusual amount of movement” at Engels-2.

It added that the airport was on “increased alert”.

Military experts told the paper that Ukraine could soon be hit by a “serious airstrike”.