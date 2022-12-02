Categories
Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone must stop fighting the same


Phones aren’t boring, it’s the fight that’s boring. If I had to prewrite stories for the next major phone launches, I could get them more than half right. Samsung will make phones with more cameras and talking features that nobody wants. Apple will make thinner phones with improved cameras and not enough features everybody wants. The same boring battle, fought by the best phones every year. 

I get the review units and I test them. I take hundreds of photos and find silly differences that only a reviewer who’s seen hundreds of photos from hundreds of smartphones would care to notice. I’m sure this coming year’s Samsung will zoom farther and focus closer. Next year’s Apple will focus faster and capture a wider dynamic range. 



