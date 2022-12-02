Save $150 on Apple’s Midnight MacBook Air M2 with 16GB RAM &

Categories
Apple’s popular MacBook Air with an upgraded M2 chip and 16GB of memory is $150 off in the gorgeous Midnight finish. In stock with free expedited shipping, plus bonus savings on AppleCare.

This exclusive discount knocks the M2 Air with a 10-core GPU, 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD down to $1,349 — the lowest price available, according to our MacBook Air Price Comparison Guide. Units are in stock and ready to be dispatched, putting the Air in your hands faster by a week compared to ordering directly from Apple. All while saving a considerable amount of money this holiday season.



