Scottish Premiership: Celtic’s trip to Dundee United and

Livingston versus Hearts and Celtic’s trip to Dundee United are the latest Scottish Premiership games selected to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Robbie Neilson will take his team to the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday January 29 looking for their first win over Livi this season.

It was a 1-1 draw when the sides last met at Tynecastle in November while David Martindale’s side won the game back in September 1-0.

After that match at 1.30pm, Celtic return to Tannadice Park with Dundee United hoping to avoid another 9-0 defeat.

Former Tangerines boss Jack Ross was sacked following the hammering in August, with Liam Fox replacing him.

What else is coming up?

The Scottish Premiership returns from the World Cup break on December 15 as Michael Beale takes charge of Rangers for the first time against Hibs, live on Sky Sports.

Two days later the Sky Sports cameras will then be at Pittodrie as Aberdeen face leaders Celtic at 12.30pm followed by the visit of Rangers on Tuesday at 8pm.

From Pittodrie the Ibrox side make the trip to Dingwall to face Ross County on December 23 and we’ll bring you that game followed by Hibernian’s clash against Celtic at Easter Road on December 28.

All eyes then turn to Govan after New Year as Rangers host Celtic, live on Sky Sports, on January 2 in what will no doubt be another action-packed Old Firm.

Motherwell versus Hibernian plus Rangers’ trips to Dundee United feature on Sky Sports’ first double-header of the month on January 8.

Ten days later our cameras will be at Rugby Park as Kilmarnock host Rangers at 8pm on Wednesday, January 18.

Confirmed Scottish Premiership fixtures live on Sky Sports

Thursday December 15: Rangers vs Hibernian, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 17: Aberdeen vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Tuesday December 20: Aberdeen vs Rangers, kick-off 8pm

Friday December 23: Ross County vs Rangers, kick-off 7.30pm

Wednesday December 28: Hibernian vs Celtic, kick-off 8pm

Monday January 2: Rangers vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday January 8: Motherwell vs Hibernian, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday January 8: Dundee United vs Rangers, kick-off 4pm

Wednesday January 18: Kilmarnock v Rangers, kick-off 8pm

Sunday January 29: Livingston v Hearts, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday January 29: Dundee United v Celtic, kick-off 4pm

