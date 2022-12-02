Secord Rolls Out Men’s Tennis’ Spring Dual-Match Schedule – James

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison Head Coach Steve Secord unveiled the men’s tennis program’s dual-match schedule for the spring, which features 21 matches and a full Sun Belt Conference slate.



The Dukes will play seven matches at home between Hillside Courts and the East Campus Tennis Courts. They’ll also face off against four teams which competed in the 2022 NCAA Championship in VCU, Navy, Radford and Georgia State.

“We had a solid fall with a good balance of training and competition, and each member of the team showed improvement,” Secord said. “We have a strong spring schedule, and we are all looking forward to playing a full Sun Belt Conference schedule and competing for a conference title again. We come out of the gates with tough matches, and I know the guys will continue working hard during winter break to maintain their current level. I can’t wait for the dual season to begin!”



JMU opens the season with back-to-back doubleheaders, as it travels to Blacksburg, Va., on Jan. 15 to face Virginia Tech and Queens. The following weekend on Jan. 22, JMU heads to Richmond to battle VCU and Morgan State.



The Dukes open their home slate on Feb. 4 and 5, playing host to Navy and Mount St. Mary’s. JMU then hits the road for three straight matches around the Commonwealth at George Mason (Feb. 11), Radford (Feb. 25) and Richmond (March 3).



JMU returns home to host William & Mary (March 4) and UNCG (March 8) before flying to Orlando, Fla., for a neutral-site bout with Lehigh (Mar. 14). The Dukes stay out on the road that week and open Sun Belt play at Troy (March 18) and South Alabama (March 19).



They return to Harrisonburg and welcome Georgia State (March 24) and Georgia Southern (March 25) to town before beginning another three-match road trek at Longwood (March 28), Louisiana (April 1) and Southern Miss (April 2).



JMU closes the season with a Senior Day matchup with Coastal Carolina (April 8), followed by its regular-season finale at Old Dominion (April 15).



The 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Tennis Championship will be held April 20-23 in Peachtree City, Ga.

