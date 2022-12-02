Senegal discover World Cup penalty for breaking rules ahead of

Senegal have been fined £8,700 by FIFA for failing to send a player alongside boss Aliou Cisse to a press conference at the World Cup. The punishment comes just days before the African champions face England in the last-16.

FIFA’s rules stipulate that a player must attend a media briefing alongside the manager the day before a game. But Cisse attended Senegal’s press conference by himself ahead of the country’s final World Cup group match against Ecuador.

Senegal have now received a fine of £8,700 and have been warned about the breach.

A FIFA statement read: “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Senegalese Football Federation with a fine in the amount of CHF 10,000 (£8,700) and a warning for breaches of article 44 of the Regulations for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, article 2.7.2 of the Media and Marketing Regulations and article 8.5.3 of the Team Handbook.

“The potential breaches relate to the mandatory press conference that took place on 28 November ahead of the Ecuador v. Senegal FIFA World Cup match.”

Senegal finished second in Group A to set up a last-16 tie with Group B winners England. The injured Sadio Mane’s absence does not seem to have had an impact on their performances.

They beat Ecuador and Qatar to seal their passage to the knockout rounds. There was also an impressive performance against the Netherlands, with Louis van Gaal’s side requiring two late goals to overcome Senegal.

England midfielder Declan Rice knows the Three Lions will face a tough test in Senegal, even without Mane. “I think we’ve had a really good focus throughout the three group games – three really tough group games as well – but we’re onto a bigger test and we know Senegal are going to be really tough,” the West Ham captain said.

“It’s the knock-out stages and we want to win. If you don’t win, you go home, but that’s not what we’re aiming for. We want to get to the end of the tournament.

“There was big pressure around the Iran game, for us to win, and we did that. The USA was a tough game but then to beat Wales, with all the noise around that, we really dominated the game from start to finish. We’re building well and we’re in a nice position, and we’re ready for whatever comes.”