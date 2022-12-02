Shepherd loves cuddling. 2 kitties are bonded

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org/adopt. To meet or adopt a pet, schedule an appointment online at www.spcaflorida.org/appointment or contact the SPCA Florida Adoption Center at 863-577-4615. Prior to adoption, all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention.

Jasmine

Gender: Female

Age: 9 years old

Weight: 83 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: German Shepherd- Tan/Black

Orphaned Since: November 2022

Adoption Fee: $150

I’m Jasmine, a gorgeous German shepherd looking for a new family. At 9 years old, I know how to be your faithful companion. I’m housetrained, love long walks, and I’m pretty good at following your commands. My weakness is fences…I’m curious and I will climb them. I’m overall a laid-back gal who absolutely adores cuddling. Who doesn’t? Make an appointment to meet me at: www.spcaflorida.org/appointment.

Riley

Gender: Male

Age: 9 years old

Weight: 90 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Mixed Breed – White/Brown

Orphaned Since: August 2022

Adoption Fee: $150

I’m an extra-large guy with a personality and appetite to match. I’m smart and know my basic commands. You can probably tell by my size that I am willing to trade tricks for treats. I’ve had a little too many and now I’m on a prescription diet to help maintain my figure. I woofed to Santa Paws that I’d love a forever home for the holidays. One where I can be cuddled and loved. If you can make my wish come true, request to meet me at www.spcaflorida.org/appointment.

Salika

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years old

Weight: 11 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix – Silver

Orphaned Since: September 2022

Adoption Fee: $50

Salika and his best friend, Ruby, were admitted to SPCA Florida when their owner moved. Salika is a shy young gentleman who needs time to warm up to you. Once he trusts you, he’ll want to be stroked on his chin, ears and even on his belly. He loves snoozing in a covered bed or at the top of a cat tree where he can watch the world go by. Salika and Ruby are bonded – adopt them together for twice the love. Request to meet these two sweeties at www.spcaflorida.org/appointment

Jasmine

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year old

Weight: 9 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Black

Orphaned Since: October 2022

Adoption Fee: $75

Sweet Jasmine meowed to Santa Paws that she’d like a for a forever home for the holidays. One where there is lots of love and affection to share. She adores pets but also gives little love bites. She’d like her new family to understand when she wants to be petted and when she wants to be left alone. She is playful and wouldn’t mind wand toys in her stocking. Request to meet Jasmine at: www.spcaflorida.org/appointment.