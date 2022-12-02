Sir Paul McCartney details his musical influences including

He’s an iconic singer songwriter with an epic catalogue of hits.

And, Sir Paul McCartney, 80, has recalled being sent American soul records and buying singles in a Jamaican record shop as he detailed his musical influences.

The Beatles star enthused about always ‘looking for that next discovery’ as he revealed his fondness for visiting independent record shops in London.

Sir Paul discussed his musical influences in the foreword of his brand new 163 track musical offering, The 7” Singles Box, of which an except has been shared by The Sun,

He wrote: ‘After The Beatles had our first big success in America, I started to get their Top 20 soul records sent to me on 7”.

‘It felt romantic, these songs coming all the way from America. I did it because I really liked the music, but it also meant I kept up with what was happening.

‘I’ve always found there’s something exciting about flicking through the crates in a record shop and looking for that next discovery,’ – something he still does to this day in independent record shops in London.

‘Some of my happiest memories of buying 7” singles come from the Jamaican record shop that we used to go to when we were on holiday in Montego Bay,’ recalled Sir Paul.

The singer spoke fondly have having a ‘great adventure’ every time he would venture into Tony’ Records on Fustic Road to find new music.

Not only is Sir Paul a wildly successful music star, it was reported last month that he has bagged himself £1.5m from investing in plant-based chicken business and music tech start-up.

The superstar, worth a reported £800m, started MPL Ventures during the COVID-19 pandemic and since backed a business making plant-based chicken as well as a music tech start-up behind ABBA‘s latest album, Voyage, it has been claimed.

A source told The Sun: ‘Paul is a man of many talents and his new business is bringing in the big bucks. He uses the company to invest cash in growing businesses and it’s working a treat.

‘So far he’s used cash to help fund TiNDLE which makes fake chicken in the US and hopes to bring the product to the UK.

‘Paul also invested in a British based music tech start-up called Audoo. The choices might be a little less traditional than the stock market but it’s paying dividends to Paul.’

MailOnline contacted Paul’s representatives for comment.