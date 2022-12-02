Sneak Peek! Beth Finds New Foe and Puts Her Disdain for Jamie

Viewers felt a gamut of emotions (again) after watching last week’s episode of Yellowstone. In “Horses in Heaven,” Beth (Kelly Reilly) found herself in jail after the dustup at the local bar. It was Jamie (Wes Bentley) who came to spring her out and was clever enough to convince Hailey Brewer (Ashley Platz) not to press charges against Beth. He also convinced her to return to California and never come to Montana ever again.

We were re-introduced to Summer (Piper Perabo) who has served her time in jail and now is living at the Yellowstone while she serves out the remainder of her sentence under house arrest.

There was not a dry eye in the house as we watched Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) bury their newborn son. What a beautifully poignant scene between Monica and John (Kevin Costner) as he tells her that her son lived a “perfect life.” Anyone who says they didn’t cry during that scene is clearly lying.

In “Watch ‘Em Ride Away,” this week’s episode of Yellowstone, branding season is upon us and the Dutton Ranch is short-staffed for the job (like many other ranches in the area). John tells his assistant Clara (Lilli Kay) to cancel his Capitol meetings so he can brand cattle with the Rip and the Bunkhouse Boys.

Meanwhile, Beth’s vitriol for Jamie is put on the back burner as she focuses her disdain on a perceived rival.

Viewers will notice that this episode is dedicated in the memory of Tim Reynolds. Reynolds was the Best Boy (senior electrician) on Yellowstone who passed away earlier this year at the age of 66.

New episodes of Yellowstone premiere on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network.

