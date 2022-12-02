Softball Annouces 2023 Slate; Tickets on Sale Monday – University

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga softball team is gearing up for the 2023 season head coach Frank Reed announced. This year’s schedule includes a pair of home tournaments, three on the road and eight home dates. Season tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 5.



The Mocs open the season on the road at the Charleston Invitational where they will take on James Madison, Indiana State and host Charleston.



The Chattanooga Challenge will take place February 17-19 at Frost Stadium. The Mocs will host Bowling Green, Maine, Marshall, Western Illinois and Indiana State.



Squeezed between the two home tournaments in a single-game match against Tennessee State on February 22 at home.



The annual Frost Classic run February 24-26 at Frost Stadium. Chattanooga will take on Akron, SEMO, Eastern Illinois, UNLV, Western Michigan and Memphis.



Most of March will be on the road. The Mocs will travel to Boiling Springs, N.C., for the Gardner-Webb Tournament March 3-4. UTC will face Sacred Heart, Harvard, Detroit Mercy and host Gardner-Webb.



From there the Mocs head to Florida for 10 games. It will begin with the Madeira Beach Tournament in Madeira Beach, Fla., March 10-12 against Iowa, New Mexico State, Hartford, Lafayette and Bucknell. The Mocs will stay in the area to take on Princeton and Iona on March 15.



The trip to the Sunshine State will conclude with a three-game series against Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers, Fla., March 16 and 17.



Another three-game series in on the docket with UTC heading a bit north to face off against Virginia Tech March 24 and 25 in Blacksburg, Va.



The Mocs return to Chattanooga to host Lipscomb in non-conference action on March 29.



Southern Conference play opens on the road at Mercer in a three-game set April 1-2. The Mocs remain on the road for another non-conference contest at Georgia State on April 5.



Western Carolina visits the Scenic City April 7 and 8 then the Mocs travel to Johnson City, Tenn., to take on East Tennessee State April 15 and 16.



Non-conference play wraps up on April 19 at Austin Peay.



Chattanooga will host UNCG April 22 and 23, travel to Furman the next weekend, April 29 and 30 before returning home to close out the regular season at Frost Stadium against Samford May 6 and 7.



The Southern Conference Championship returns to Chattanooga in 2023 May 10 through the 13 at Frost Stadium.



Season tickets go on sale Monday, December 5 at the McKenzie Arena box office or online at GoMocs.com. Make your plans now to cheer on the Mocs this spring.



Feb. 10-12 Charleston Invitational Charleston, S.C. Feb. 17-19 Chattanooga Challenge Frost Stadium Feb. 22 vs. Tennessee State Frost Stadium Feb. 24-26 Frost Classic Frost Stadium Mar. 3-5 Gardner-Webb Tournament Boiling Springs, N.C. Mar. 10-12 Madeira Beach Tournament Madeira Beach, Fla. Mar. 15 Princeton Madeira Beach, Fla. Iona Madeira Beach, Fla. Mar. 16 Florida Gulf Coast Fort Myers, Fla. Mar. 17 Florida Gulf Coast (DH) Fort Myers, Fla. Mar. 24 Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va. Mar. 25 Virginia Tech (DH) Blacksburg, Va. Mar. 29 Lipscomb Frost Stadium Apr. 1 Mercer (DH) Macon, Ga. Apr. 2 Mercer Macon, Ga. Apr. 5 Georgia State (DH) Atlanta, Ga. Apr. 7 Western Carolina (DH) Frost Stadium Apr. 8 Western Carolina Frost Stadium Apr. 15 East Tennessee State (DH) Johnson City, Tenn. Apr. 16 East Tennessee State Johnson City, Tenn. Apr. 19 Austin Peay Clarksville, Tenn. Apr. 22 UNCG (DH) Frost Stadium Apr. 23 UNCG Frost Stadium Apr. 29 Furman (DH) Greenville, S.C. Apr. 30 Furman Greenville, S.C. May 6 Samford (DH) Frost Stadium May 7 Samford Frost Stadium Mary 10-13 SoCon Championship Frost Stadium



