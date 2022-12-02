Sophie Wessex wears £250k diamond and sapphire jewels

The dress is “cut from dainty Chantilly lace embroidered with silver florals”. It has a “cinched at the waist” which is created with a tie that Sophie made into a bow, and the skirt then falls to a sweeping, pleated skirt.

The royal also wore her ELIE SAAB Sequin Box Clutch that is in the shade blue-grey. It comes with silver sequins and a chain, with gold finishes.

This clutch bag has been in Sophie’s wardrobe for seven years; she first wore it in June 2015.

Royal fashion fans loved Sophie’s outfit choice. One commented on Instagram: “This is a gorgeous dress and she looks beautiful! Love her accessories.”