South Jersey school district to reopen Friday after internet

MONROE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) — Monroe Township public schools will reopen Friday after a district-wide internet outage canceled classes for three days.

Notifications were sent to families this week saying there was a technical issue that resulted in the disconnection of the school’s internet service.

On Thursday evening, an email said the school was able “to restore internet access and operations.”

District officials said the technical problems were caused by an unauthorized third party.

“As our investigation continues and when we learn more about this incident, we will provide a further statement to the MTPS community,” officials said.