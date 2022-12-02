Categories
US

South Jersey school district to reopen Friday after internet


“As our investigation continues and when we learn more about this incident, we will provide a further statement…”

Thursday, December 1, 2022 10:26PM

MONROE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) — Monroe Township public schools will reopen Friday after a district-wide internet outage canceled classes for three days.

Notifications were sent to families this week saying there was a technical issue that resulted in the disconnection of the school’s internet service.

On Thursday evening, an email said the school was able “to restore internet access and operations.”

District officials said the technical problems were caused by an unauthorized third party.

“As our investigation continues and when we learn more about this incident, we will provide a further statement to the MTPS community,” officials said.

Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.