Several countries have already launched digital nomad visas to attract workers to move there.

Spain is already one of the top destinations worldwide for British expats who are attracted by sun, sand and sea.

Many British expats choose to move to coastal areas, including the popular regions of Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca.

In some resort towns, such as Benidorm, there is already an established expat community so Britons will have no trouble fitting in.