State pension error may mean Britons get nothing when turning 66

Many will look forward to the day they turn 66, and can become eligible for their state pension under current state pension age rules. In fact, some Britons even time their retirement around reaching state pension age, leaving their jobs and salaries or pay behind at the same time.

For this reason, the state pension is viewed as a vital safety net for retired people, providing them with income for later life.

While many desperately need the funds the state pension provides, they could miss out when they turn 66.

At present, the full new state pension is £185.15 per week, typically for those who have usually made 35 qualifying years of National Insurance contributions or more.

Some may get less than this if they were contracted out before April 6, 2016.

