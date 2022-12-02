Stevenage 5-0 Barrow: Jake Reeves scores stunner in comfortable

Jake Reeves scored a stunning goal to put Stevenage on the path to putting out a real statement at the top of Sky Bet League Two by thrashing fellow promotion-contenders Barrow 5-0 at the Lamex Stadium.

Second-placed Boro moved within two points of leaders Leyton Orient as they emphatically denied the fourth-placed Bluebirds the chance to close the gap on the automatic promotion places.

A wonderful strike by Reeves opened the scoring after 18 minutes when he was given time to line up a shot from 25 yards that flew past a helpless Paul Farman.

Farman’s poor clearance led to the hosts doubling their lead five minutes into the second half as Jamie Reid lobbed the ball into an empty net from 30 yards.

The result was secured when an unmarked Dan Sweeney headed in Reeves’ corner and it got even better for Stevenage when Luke Norris’ penalty made it four.

This was, however, a miserable evening for Barrow and it was summed up when Tyrell Warren headed another Reeves corner into his own net with four minutes remaining.