Strictly Business: Capturing Babies, Pets and Family – Press

Their business tagline is ‘Boutique Photographers and soon-to-be-best friends.’

We meet great people at networking events, so while attending the Women’s Business Network-SLV on Nov. 17, I met two businesswomen whose enthusiasm for their work was contagious, inspiring this article. Shannon Somers and Christina Re are owners/partners of Partners In Camera.

During the introductions, before the speaker begins, we learn about the various products and services these business owners provide in our community. It is an intimate way to learn about what drives their motivation to become entrepreneurs. And Shannon and Christina’s passion for their work shined.

Their Story

They met in photography school 14 years ago and became fast friends. They realized their passion for photography, the great outdoors, and how the beauty of mother nature compliments memorable moments in picture taking; why not go into business together, they thought.

Their passion for photography, and love for coffee, helped make the early years of living in small spaces and trudging through early business challenges into a thriving and fun venture, a dream come true. They say they ditched the city life and moved to the Santa Cruz Mountains, where their inspiration lives.

When you visit their website, you see how their appreciation of the great outdoors inspires their work and how their love for babies, pets, and families shows. Their niche is to preserve memories in situations and environments that complement and meet the people’s and pets’ personalities.

Unique & Significant

They recognize how busy people are. They will come to you. They will consult with the client and take the time to discover the best suitable environment and setting. They do not work in a studio but meet the client where they feel most comfortable, in your home, a park, the woods, or the beach.

They want to take the stress out of picture taking and partner with their clients to capture your vision and energy and connect between what you want and then deliver.

During the final process, they will put all the pictures on their website gallery wall where you can decide which ones you like best, saving the client more time. Besides taking photographs, they can print digital images and customize them to meet your needs.

Picture of a 1000 words

We all know that a great picture captures a moment and makes words unnecessary. They love taking photographs where the essence of that moment can live forever. And they say they receive many thanks from clients for making the experience fun. It is this that drives clients back to them as their children grow up, and the families want to continue capturing memorable life events.

As boutique photographers, Shannon and Christina have been capturing memories digitally since 2012, serving our Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area. Visit their website (partnersincamera.com) to see their work. Contact them at [email protected] or 408-309-8220.

Janet Janssen is a Life in Business coach, board member of Leadership Santa Cruz County, distinguished Toastmaster at 831-Storytellers, Scotts Valley, and Cabrillo College Extension Supervision/Leadership Academy instructor. Contact her at janetjanssen.com or 831-335-0553.