Strictly Come Dancing stars let loose at boozy Christmas party

The BBC show contestants joined the professional dancers at a swanky London location last night to celebrate the holidays early.

It comes days after it was reported a wave of Covid-19 had broken out last week, with many of the Strictly crew beaten down with the extremely contagious virus.

Kym was the first to test positive and was forced to miss Saturday’s show but she has since recovered.

The former Coronation Street actress is relieved to be returning to the competition after her “scary” Covid battle.

She looked to be in good spirits as she enjoyed a glass of wine with her co-stars Helen and Fleur.

Karen Hauer was seen twerking up a storm while some of the celebs showcased some fancy Christmas face masks to get into the festive spirit.

Fleur was also seen enjoying the booze on offer as she shared a drink with the team.

Their Strictly competitor Will Mellor was papped arriving at the bash clad in a smart waist coat teamed with a black coat and was spotted posing in a Santa mask with his Strictly co-star Nancy Xu.