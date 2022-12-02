Strictly Come Dancing will be airing live tonight on BBC One

Actor Will Mellor and Nancy Xu topped the leaderboard last week with their Charleston and received rave reviews from the judges.

They were closely followed by cameraman Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal for their intense Argentine Tango.

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima weren’t able to make it to the show last week due to Covid but will be returning tonight.

So it’s still all to play for as the show’s stars pull out all the stops in order to reach the semi-finals.

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight, Friday, December 2, at 8pm on BBC One.