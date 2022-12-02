Strictly ‘favouritism’ row as Molly Rainford almost ‘cost

On Sunday’s Strictly Come Dancing, Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe were eliminated from the BBC series after landing in the dance-off with Fleur East and Vito Coppola. However, fans were left shocked The X Factor star was at risk following her perfect score of 40 the week before. Shirley Ballas also expressed her surprise at the time, telling Fleur she didn’t deserve to be there.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, dance professor Dr Jill Rose Jacobs shared her thoughts on last weekend’s results.

She went on to explain Molly Rainford should have landed in the bottom two instead of Fleur, meaning she almost cost the pop star her place in the competition.

“Fleur’s Rumba was another top-tier performance and she did certainly not belong in the dance-off,” Dr Jill said on behalf of Heart Bingo.

“The performance demonstrated a high level of technique. However, Fleur’s shoulders were raised throughout the routine, a tell-tale sign of nervousness.

