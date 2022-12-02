Strictly’s Kym Marsh is unrecognisable in pics from showbiz early

She was in the group for a matter of months, during which time arguments could arise about anything – even co-star Myleene Klass’ breasts.

She was virtually unrecognisable in the early days, sporting an extra short hairstyle as she sang onstage with her four bandmates.

Yet her underwear-flashing look quickly became sexy and almost raunchy after she left the group and embarked on a solo career, during which time she married EastEnders star Jack Ryder.

Her 2003 album Standing Tall won her a top ten album and two top ten singles in the UK charts, but just three years later, her singing career flopped.

The silver lining of her suffering arose when she won her dream role on Coronation Street – her favourite soap at the time – and years later, the multi-award winning actress has seen her popularity soar.

Here’s a look back over her earliest showbiz moments as she found her feet on the ladder to fame…