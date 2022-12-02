Strictly’s schedule has been shaken-up thanks to the World Cup

Strictly Come Dancing’s quarter-finals is going to be particularly exciting this time around as it coincides with Musicals Week. Fans are used to putting their feet up every Saturday night to tune in to the glamorous BBC series but this won’t be the case for this week. Instead, viewers are going to have to plan their night in a day earlier with Strictly on Friday, December 2.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Strictly Come Dancing.

Why is Strictly on Friday this week?

Strictly Come Dancing has always aired its live shows on Saturday, with its results shows coming out on Sunday.

This week, however, will be a different story with Strictly’s latest instalment airing one day earlier than usual on Friday, December 2, at 8pm on BBC One.

The reason behind the change in scheduling is so the BBC can accommodate the World Cup matches in its place.

The Qatar World Cup knock-out stages begin on Saturday, December 3, so football fans will be eager to tune in from around the country.

READ MORE: Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ real father of Chloe’s baby