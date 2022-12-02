Categories
Strictly’s schedule has been shaken-up thanks to the World Cup


Strictly Come Dancing’s quarter-finals is going to be particularly exciting this time around as it coincides with Musicals Week. Fans are used to putting their feet up every Saturday night to tune in to the glamorous BBC series but this won’t be the case for this week. Instead, viewers are going to have to plan their night in a day earlier with Strictly on Friday, December 2.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Strictly Come Dancing.

Why is Strictly on Friday this week?

Strictly Come Dancing has always aired its live shows on Saturday, with its results shows coming out on Sunday.

This week, however, will be a different story with Strictly’s latest instalment airing one day earlier than usual on Friday, December 2, at 8pm on BBC One.

The reason behind the change in scheduling is so the BBC can accommodate the World Cup matches in its place.

The Qatar World Cup knock-out stages begin on Saturday, December 3, so football fans will be eager to tune in from around the country.

The celebrities’ songs and dances have been revealed ahead of tonight’s show:

Fleur and Vito

Quickstep to I Got Rhythm from An American In Paris

Helen and Gorka

Couple’s Choice to Mein Herr from Cabaret

Kym and Graziano

Cha Cha to Fame from Fame

Molly and Carlos

Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from Chicago

Hamza and Jowita

Samba to They Live In You from The Lion King

Will and Nancy

Foxtrot to Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon





