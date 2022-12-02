Suburban man accused of sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A 23-year-old Rockford man faces multiple felony charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Magnificate Bienheureux, 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated criminal

sexual abuse, grooming, and solicitation of child pornography following an investigation by

the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

The investigation revealed that Bienheureux began an online relationship with the minor, eventually leading to the exchange of sexually explicit images and sexual intercourse.

Bienheureux appeared in court Friday and was issued a $100,000 bond.