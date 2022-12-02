Sun Country will again fly to Florida from Rochester, but not in

ROCHESTER — While

Sun Country Airline

will soon return to the Rochester International Airport, passengers will not be able to catch a Sun Country flight to Florida from the Med City in January.

This January pause on the twice-weekly direct Florida flights is one quirk in the airline’s plan to resume its vacation-focused Rochester flights to Fort Myers, Florida, and Phoenix.

“First, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to our customers. … We do routinely monitor and adjust our schedules, but realize that Minnesotans have a great appreciation for the Fort Myers area in Florida,” explained Sun Country’s Senior Director of Communications Wendy Burt. “We have adjusted our flying based on demand to the Fort Myers area in January as the region recovers from the hurricane. We will continue to monitor Florida’s recovery and demand for travel and adjust.”

The weekly Rochester-Phoenix nonstop flights will run as scheduled from December to April.

Sun Country originally introduced the vacation-focused Rochester flights to Fort Myers, Florida, and Phoenix back in February. As Minnesota warmed up, Sun Country followed its usual game plan and put the seasonal flights on hiatus.

As winter settles in, Sun Country will re-launch its Thursday and Sunday flights from Rochester to Florida on Dec. 15, 2022. The Arizona flights on Fridays and Mondays will resume on Dec. 16, 2022. The Rochester flights to Arizona will operate every week through April 17, 2023.

Passengers heading to Florida will be able to fly in and out of Rochester for the last half of December. Sun Country will then temporarily pull the plug and those Rochester-Florida flights will not be available from Jan. 5 to Jan. 29. The flights will resume in February and continue into April.

“They are taking similar action in other Midwest cities as well. As you know the Fort Myers area was devastated by Hurricane Ian this fall,” said John Reed, Rochester International Airport’s executive director. “Sun Country has decided to pull back the number of flights or consolidate flights in January due to those constraints.”

While passengers won’t be able to take a flight to the Sunshine State from the Med City in January, they will be able to catch a Landline bus at the Rochester airport to ride to Minneapolis and board a Sun Country flight to Florida there.

Sun Country recently announced that it had contracted with Landline to offer shuttle service for passengers going from Rochester to Minneapolis for a flight. The fees are being waived through March 31, so such a ride from Rochester is free this winter.