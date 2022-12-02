SuperOne partners with Footballco and FIFPRO to Introduce Web3 to

SuperOne partnered with Footballco and FIFPRO to enhance the fan experience across digital gaming

SuperOne, a pioneering blockchain gaming company that released the first-ever gamified social network platform on blockchain, scores two important partnerships for technical development and adoption. SuperOne has joined hands with Footballco, the leading media company in world football, and FIFPRO, the top footballers union body with over 65,000 professional footballers this week. The partnership will see two of the top footballing organizations promote and spread awareness of SuperOne as well as license the game content, empowering value-creation across the football universe in the digital space.

Footballco is the largest media company involved with soccer and its fans globally. It controls renowned brands Goal, Kooora and Mundial. Footballco interacts with 640 million sports enthusiasts globally and generates over 1 billion content views monthly. The firm also organizes GOAL50 — the world’s biggest community-driven award in professional soccer. With the newly-scored collaboration, the teams will launch the Battle Royale game, a simulator environment where fans fight each other to avoid being eliminated.

“Footballco and FIFPRO represent the two most prominent avenues to achieve mass adoption in the football gaming industry. This trinity of football collaboration will disrupt the gaming industry, and we are humble, yet proud, of this achievement,” says Andreas Christensen, Techowner and Founder of SuperOne.

Global Exposure

“We are delighted to work with SuperOne to help launch their exciting offering to football fans worldwide. We share a common goal of providing football fans with memorable and rewarding digital experiences,” says Footballco’s VP of Global Football Partnership, Andy Jackson.

Moreover, SuperOne looks to solve the problem of billions of dedicated sports and entertainment fans worldwide who lack a gamified community where they can connect and share their passion.

Blockchain technology not only opens the door for these efficiencies in the sports industry and the relationship between teams, fans and sponsors, but it does so in a way that offers almost real-time delivery, transparency, security, and ownership based on the principles of blockchain.

“We’ve combined the passion of football fans with brain-twisting trivia, in a blood-pumping race against the clock, with great prizes on offer,” Orsatti added.” It’s an ideal companion in between watching all the drama of the World Cup in Qatar.”

Finally, as the world enjoys the World Cup in Qatar, SuperOne looks to offer sports fans an avenue to fully show their fanaticism, the report reads. The platform allows fans to relate to other fans, engage with their shared interests, and find new methods to prove their fanship. As such, SuperOne has created a unique trivia battle game aimed at football fans whereby fans can compete against each other to show their knowledge and win exciting prizes. The first to be released is a Battle Royale game, where players fight each other to avoid elimination, be the last fan standing, and ultimately, win prizes.

About SuperOne

SuperOne is the creator of the world’s ultimate fandom trivia battle, engaging billions of sports and entertainment fans worldwide. Founded by Norwegian Techowner Andreas Christensen, SuperOne empowers all stakeholders to benefit from the ecosystem in a fair and real-time revenue distribution. Established in 2019 and with development labs in Norway, India, and Indonesia, more than 60 team members work to disrupt the gaming industry.