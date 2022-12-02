Suspect named after predator ‘climbs into woman’s flat and rapes

Courtney Adams is wanted on suspicion of rape and burglary.

Police have released a CCTV image of a suspect relating to a “horrific” rape.

The incident occurred on Wilmott Street in Manchester at around 5am on Tuesday, November 29.

Police named the 32-year-old as the suspect yesterday, December 1, and released a CCTV image of him.

Today, December 2, police released a new CCTV picture of him as a manhunt continues, reports Manchester Evening News.

Adams is known to have links to the Hulme, Ardwick, Manchester University, and city centre areas of Manchester, police said.

The terrifying incident is being treated as “isolated,” but detectives have urged people to make sure their windows and doors are closed, especially at night.

Patrols have been stepped up in the area. The victim is being supported by specialist officers.