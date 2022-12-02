Teenagers, aged 15 and 16, charged with the murders of two boys





A 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with the murder of Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke. The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the two boys were killed in separate locations on Saturday, November 26.

Police were called at around 5.10pm on Saturday with reports of two people injured in different locations, one on Sewell Road, Abbey Wood and another in Titmuss Avenue Thamesmead. Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. At the Sewell Road location, they found 16-year-old Charlie Bartolo, with stab wounds.

Kearne Solanke, also 16, was discovered in Titmuss Avenue. He had also suffered stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, both boys sadly died. Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are continuing to investigate their deaths.