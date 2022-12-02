Categories
Tennis clubs raise funds for Bellyful – Times


Karen Purdie, Andrea Martin ( Branch co-ordinator Bellyful East Auckland Branch) and Pauline Sharman. Karen and Pauline are Howick Tennis Club Members who ran the tournament.

Two tennis clubs are playing the game and raising funds for a great charity.

Howick Tennis Club and Sunnyhills Tennis Club midweek ladies tennis players joined together on November 23 to support and raise funds for Bellyful, a charity all could identify with.

Bellyful supplies meals to Howick and Eastern parents who need a little help with new babies, multiple or early births, where someone in the family is unwell, or who are going through a tough patch and have no loved ones nearby.

Bellyful is there at those times, when cooking and preparing meals is the last thing on a parent’s mind, to provide nourishing free meals for the family, delivered to the doorstep.

No judgements made, no questions asked: just meals at a time when a bit of timely support makes all the difference

An average monthly Bellyful Cookathon results in around 160 meals ready to be delivered to recipients.

Twenty-five of these meals go to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Middlemore Hospital for parents staying in with their babies.

The enthusiastic tennis players raised $474 through donations and a raffle, sufficient to supply at least 100 meals.



