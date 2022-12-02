Tennis clubs raise funds for Bellyful – Times

Two tennis clubs are playing the game and raising funds for a great charity.

Howick Tennis Club and Sunnyhills Tennis Club midweek ladies tennis players joined together on November 23 to support and raise funds for Bellyful, a charity all could identify with.

Bellyful supplies meals to Howick and Eastern parents who need a little help with new babies, multiple or early births, where someone in the family is unwell, or who are going through a tough patch and have no loved ones nearby.

Bellyful is there at those times, when cooking and preparing meals is the last thing on a parent’s mind, to provide nourishing free meals for the family, delivered to the doorstep.

No judgements made, no questions asked: just meals at a time when a bit of timely support makes all the difference

An average monthly Bellyful Cookathon results in around 160 meals ready to be delivered to recipients.

Twenty-five of these meals go to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Middlemore Hospital for parents staying in with their babies.

The enthusiastic tennis players raised $474 through donations and a raffle, sufficient to supply at least 100 meals.