Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Compares Japanese Soccer Team to Iconic

Naomi Osaka, along with a slew of fans, is ecstatic after the Japanese soccer team topped their group with an epic victory over Spain. The Japanese soccer team has defied all the odds by defeating the powerhouses of soccer, Germany, and Spain, in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. In doing so, they qualified for the round of 16 of the tournament in Qatar.

As a result, the whole nation, including the 4-time singles Grand Slam champion, is proud of their soccer team. Notably, Osaka, who is a huge anime fan, reacted to Japan’s incredible group stage victory with an ‘Anime’ edit of the team.

Naomi Osaka reacts to the Japanese soccer team’s incredible victory in a unique fashion

Fans are stunned after the Japanese soccer team made an epic comeback against the group’s favorite, Spain. The Japanese soccer star, Ao Tanaka, who’s in great form, scored a crucial goal for his team. Notably, the whole of Japan, including the tennis star Naomi Osaka, is celebrating their team’s epic victory.

Osaka, as a proud fan, has always lavished praise on the Japanese soccer team who recently defeated Spain, the home country of the likes of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. Notably, the 4-time singles Grand Slam champion shared an amazing ‘Anime’ edit of the Japanese soccer team. Some of the most iconic anime characters, such as Dragon Ball Z and Naruto, were all part of Osaka’s editing art.

The Japanese soccer team will now play against the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist, Croatia. They have already defied the odds by defeating powerhouses, Germany and Spain. A further victory against another strong side, Croatia will take Japan to the quarterfinals of the tournament in Qatar.

Osaka is a co-owner of a popular soccer team

The former Australian Open champion previously bought a stake in one of the prominent teams in the National Women’s Soccer League. After being inspired by the US women’s national team’s fight for equal pay, Osaka decided to invest in North Carolina Courage.

The renowned NWSL team, with their brilliant performances, have previously been crowned the champions. Osaka stated that she has always been an ardent admirer of the team for what they do for diversity and equality in the sports community.

