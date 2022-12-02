American Alycia Parks won against German wildcard Sabine Lisicki 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals of the Crèdit Andorrà Open on Friday evening.

Parks, ranked No 134, will play Spaniard Cristina Bucsa, the No 8 seed, next.

The 21-year-old American beat Czech Linda Noskova, the No 4 seed (7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-2) and Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin (6-3, 7-6 (6)) earlier in the tournament.

In the previous rounds, Lisicki, ranked No 400, defeated Italian Sara Errani, the No 6 seed (7-5, 6-3) and Russian wildcard Alina Charaeva (6-0, 6-3).