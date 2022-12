Swede Rebecca Peterson defeated Chinese Shuai Zhang, the top seed, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1 to move into the last 4 of the Crèdit Andorrà Open on Friday.

Peterson, ranked No 136, will play Croat Ana Konjuh next.

The Swede won against Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus (6-4, 7-5) and Ukrainian Daria Snigur, the No 7 seed (6-4, 6-1) ahead of her victory.

Earlier in the tournament, Zhang, ranked No 24, won against Serb wildcard Nina Stojanovic (6-1, 6-4) and American Sophie Chang (6-4, 6-4).