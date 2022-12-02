The 7 Most Anticipated Netflix Movies To Watch In December 2022





Ho! Ho! Ho! The holiday season is in full swing, and it is shaping up to be one to remember in Netflix land, as the popular streaming platform is set to release a number of highly anticipated films this December.

Planning to do a movie marathon with your loved ones on Christmas or New Year’s Day? We’ve compiled a list of movies that are sure to bring solid fun and entertainment for everyone. From family-friendly movies and fantasy adventures to crime thrillers and poignant dramas, these films are sure to dazzle viewers.

The 7 Most Anticipated Movie Releases On Netflix This December “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell, Matthew Duckett; directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre Jack O’Connell as Oliver, Emma Corrin as Lady Constance in “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.” (Netflix) Based on D.H. Lawrence’s bestseller, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s new film stars Emma Corrin as the eponymous aristocrat who falls for the handsome Oliver Mellors (Jack O’Connell), a gamekeeper on her husband’s country estate. Can Lady Chatterley finally find happiness?

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover” is available on Netflix Dec. 2. “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley, Olivia Colman; directed by Stephen Donnelly

Isabel, Scrooge, Ebenezer in “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.” (Netflix) Stephen Donnelly takes on Charles Dickens’ beloved novella, “A Christmas Carol,” in a whimsical musical adaptation. Get excited to watch the dazzling animation as three visitors meet the selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge. “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” is available on Netflix Dec. 2. “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett; directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson David Bradley and Gregory Mann in “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” (Netflix) Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of Pinocchio (Gregory Mann), the fabled wooden puppet who becomes a real boy, albeit too mischievous for his own good. Voiced by an all-star cast, the filmmakers’ new take is a dazzling stop-motion animation about the complexity of the father-and-son relationship, replete with Del Toro’s passionate and humanizing treatment of monsters. “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is available on Netflix Dec. 9.

“Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid; directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu Daniel GimÈnez Cacho as Silverio in “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.” (Netflix) Based on Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s life, “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” is Mexico’s official Oscar film submission for the 2022 Academy Awards. At the heart of the story is a famous journalist who, upon his return to his native country, suddenly begins experiencing an existential crisis. His introspective journey will lead him to a “handful of truths” about his past, present and his Mexican roots. “Bardo” is available on Netflix Dec. 16. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe; directed by Rian Johnson

Jessica Henwick as Peg, Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc and Janelle Monáe as Andi in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” (Netflix) “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” — Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated follow-up to his 2019 hit “Knives Out” — finds the famed eccentric sleuth, detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), at an annual gathering on an exotic Greek island. When a dead body suddenly turns up, everyone becomes a suspect. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is available on Netflix Dec. 23. “The Pale Blue Eye” Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson, Harry Melling; directed by Scott Cooper Christian Bale as Augustus Landor, Harry Melling as Cadet Edgar Allen Poe, Robert Duvall as Jean Pepe in “The Pale Blue.” (Netflix) Scott Cooper’s new gothic horror mystery, which is adapted from Louis Bayard’s 2003 bestseller, follows veteran detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) as he investigates the mystery surrounding the murder of a West Point cadet. Soon, he enlists the help of a promising young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe. “The Pale Blue Eye” is available on Netflix Dec. 23.

“White Noise” Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle; directed by Noah Baumbach Adam Driver as Jack, Greta Gerwig as Babette, May Nivola as Steffie, Raffey Cassidy as Denise, Sam Nivola as Heinrich in “White Noise.” (Netflix) A film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” is a story of love, death and the mundane conflicts of everyday life in a world full of uncertainty. “White Noise” is available on Netflix Dec. 30.