The Artist’s Housee by the Sea – Herne Bay holiday review





“Wow”. If The Artist’s House by the Sea in Herne Bay had to be summarised in just one word, that would be it. Nestled on the clifftops of the Kent coast overlooking the North Sea, the cottage is a unique hideaway, part art gallery part seaside escape, with the most incredible views. It was these views of the sea that first stole artist Rachael Dickens’ heart, and led to her purchase and subsequent renovation of the property. The design of the cottage is focussed entirely around the vistas, with vast windows flooding the property with light, almost to the point that you feel outdoors, even when you are snug inside.

We travelled to Herne Bay in November, not typically a time you might consider a seaside holiday, but a quiet escape with nothing but miles of rolling waves was exactly what we needed. The property, which can be rented from Sykes Holiday Cottages, is striking from the front, constructed from jet-black weatherboard and a corrugated roof, a substantial contrast from the cottages around it. Though the property itself is modern, it draws likenesses with a traditional fisherman’s hut, and wouldn’t look out of place on the beaches of Dungeness. And the artist has brought elements of the shoreline to her door, with a looming driftwood totem acting as the focal point of the front garden, surrounded by greenery, rocks and flora. Inside, the house is bright and airy. The open plan kitchen, dining and living space is painted white, while floors are made from pale plywood, allowing the natural light to flood in from the floor-to-ceiling windows set on either side. Though the space is calming, it’s hard to know where to settle your gaze first. The walls and G-plan units are filled with paintings and artworks, all of which are for sale, while a restored vintage pinball machine brightens up the corner of the room. The heart of the lounge area is a wood burner, the perfect addition for visit to the sea in late autumn. Kitschy mid-century furniture pieces, including a show-stopping cocktail-themed side table, add personality to the space. READ MORE: ‘Packed to the gills’ Cruise passengers slammed by other tourists

A large dining table doubles up as the perfect place to enjoy a family meal or put together a 1,000-piece puzzle. The cottage comes with plenty of board games to keep you occupied, as well as an array of books. To the back of the room is the kitchen, ideal for communal cooking throughout the year. The bi-fold doors to the rear of the house open up into the large garden, which I imagine makes summertime entertaining a dream. Even from the back garden, the placement of windows means you can look all the way through the property and out to sea. The kitchen, of course, has its quirks. A vintage game and metallic, mounted plate rack add character above the kitchen sink and worktop area, while a kitchen island makes the home for the gas hob. There is also an electric double oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Although the property is mostly open plan, a snug just off the lounge area provides the perfect place to curl up with a book and take in the views. The cosy space is adorned with trinkets and artworks, including a suspended cabinet filled with shell art and curios from global travels. A puss in boots embroidery, stitched onto lace detailed fabric, was perhaps my favourite item in this den of knick-knacks. DON’T MISS

Argument erupts on flight after mum books toddler in First Class [REPORT]

‘I’m a cruise expert – here’s the best cruise cabin to book’ [INTERVIEW]

The world’s healthiest country named – diet helps prevent dementia [INSIGHT]

The lower ground floor also hosts the main bathroom, a beautiful space which brings elements of the outdoors inside. A floor-to-ceiling glass window allows natural light to flood the space, and a door opens up into the garden if you want to feel as though you’re bathing in nature. Inspired by the house of César Manrique on Lanzarote, the bathroom is mostly made from old potato crates, which make up the cladding surrounding the bath and toilet. The bathtub was the highlight of the space for me, tucked away beneath a repurposed door which, when open, is decorated with music notation from famous love songs and show tunes. Although our visit collided with the onset of the cold weather, I found solace in a warm bath with the garden door open to the sound of falling rain. The Artist’s House features two bedrooms, a double downstairs and a loft bedroom upstairs where guests can wake up to morning vistas of the sun rising above the horizon. On warmer days, bi-fold doors lead to a small balcony, perfect for enjoying the sea breeze with your morning coffee in hand. To the rear of the upstairs is a dressing room nook, as well as a jewel-toned, green-tiled shower room reminiscent of Art Deco Paris. A large dining table doubles up as the perfect place to enjoy a family meal or put together a 1,000-piece puzzle. The cottage comes with plenty of board games to keep you occupied, as well as an array of books. To the back of the room is the kitchen, ideal for communal cooking throughout the year. The bi-fold doors to the rear of the house open up into the large garden, which I imagine makes summertime entertaining a dream. Even from the back garden, the placement of windows means you can look all the way through the property and out to sea. The kitchen, of course, has its quirks. A vintage game and metallic, mounted plate rack add character above the kitchen sink and worktop area, while a kitchen island makes the home for the gas hob. There is also an electric double oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Although the property is mostly open plan, a snug just off the lounge area provides the perfect place to curl up with a book and take in the views. The cosy space is adorned with trinkets and art works, including a suspended cabinet filled with shell art and curios from global travels. A puss in boots embroidery, stitched onto lace detailed fabric, was perhaps my favourite item in this den of knick-knacks.

The town of Herne Bay is just a six-minute drive or roughly a 38-minute walk and the rocky shoreline of the beach is, quite literally, a stone’s throw away. There you can hunt for ammonites, brave a dip in the North Sea or walk 30 minutes along the lip of the surf to find the site of the ancient Roman fort of Reculver. There is also a shop 0.5 miles away and a local pub just a few minutes further. Our seaside stay may not have been the typical summer escape, interspersed by autumnal clouds and rain. But cosied up inside The Artist’s House, from dusk until dawn, we found ourselves on the beach, watching the waves roll in and out. The Artist’s House by the Sea can be booked via Sykes Holiday Cottages. Seven nights’ stay start from £703.