The Beatles Album Where the Fab Four Pretended to be Other People

While The Beatles was their band name, the four members were always themselves. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr shared their authentic selves in their songwriting and public personas. However, on one album, The Beatles pretended to be different types of people.

The Beatles | Fox Photos/Getty Images

In an interview with Barnes & Noble’s James Daunt, Paul McCartney asked if he ever pretended to be Wings or The Beatles while performing. McCartney said he has always been himself during his music career, except for one album with The Beatles. The album was Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

“We weren’t pretending to be beetles. That was just, we thought that was just a great group name that a lot of girls particularly thought was creepy,” McCartney explained. “I wasn’t pretending to be Wings. It was, again, it was a group name. But we were pretending to be Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band because that was the whole idea of that record.”

Paul McCartney explains why they developed alter egos for ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’