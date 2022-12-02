Categories
The Beatles Album Where the Fab Four Pretended to be Other People

While The Beatles was their band name, the four members were always themselves. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr shared their authentic selves in their songwriting and public personas. However, on one album, The Beatles pretended to be different types of people. 

The Beatles pretended to be other people for one album

The Beatles take a coffee break during their rehearsals for the Royal Variety Performance at the prince of wales Theatre
The Beatles | Fox Photos/Getty Images

In an interview with Barnes & Noble’s James Daunt, Paul McCartney asked if he ever pretended to be Wings or The Beatles while performing. McCartney said he has always been himself during his music career, except for one album with The Beatles. The album was Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

