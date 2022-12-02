‘The Beatles’: Ringo Starr Would Only Room With 1 Bandmate on

The Beatles were known as The Fab Four. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison were all super famous as a band in the ‘60s. Even after The Beatles broke up, each musician had their own lucrative solo career. Of course, Beatlemaniacs each had their favorites, and that included the bandmates themselves.
Starr was a guest on the Broken Record with Rick Rubin podcast on Sept. 21, 2021. He was promoting his EP, Change the World, his second of that year after Zoom In. Of course, Rubin couldn’t help but ask about the Beatles, and Starr came up with this juicy tidbit about rooming with McCartney.
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison all got close as a band
Being in The Beatles together meant more than just playing together. Lennon and McCartney were a prolific songwriting duo. They also spent lots of time together on the road. McCartney even shared that when their car broke down, the four huddled in a “Beatle Sandwich” to keep warm.