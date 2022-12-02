‘The Beatles’: Ringo Starr Would Only Room With 1 Bandmate on

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Shows Why Ringo Starr Was More Exhausted Than John Lennon, Paul McCartney or George Harrison

“Well, the big relationship of course with our writers John and Paul,” Starr said on Broken Record. “Things that went on, when I joined the band, we only ever had two rooms, in hotels, we were all in the same car, we had two rooms. We were always getting to know each other.”

Paul McCartney was the only Beatle who would share a room with Ringo Starr

Once Beatlemania hit, fans would follow the band around on tour. Movies like A Hard Day’s Night and I Wanna Hold Your Hand had some fun with the phenomenon, but it was real. For Starr, a bigger problem was simply dividing up the hotel rooms in each city The Beatles played.

“Anyway, Paul was the only one who’d sleep with me,” Starr said. “The others [would say], ‘Oh, we don’t know if he farts or whatever.’ Anyway, so Paul kept it together.”

The Beatles interpersonal conflicts

After the Beatles broke up, there was lots of blame passed around. So many fans blamed Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono, for coming between the Beatles, that Yoko became a joke about any band breaking up. Still, others blamed McCartney for being more of a taskmaster. The recent docu-series The Beatles: Get Back cleared up some of that, including for McCartney himself.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Used to Worry the Audience at Beatles Shows Hated Him

Starr shares some of the more practical concerns between four young men spending a decade together. It sounds like Starr and McCartney were just fine to be permanent roommates, but Lennon and Harrison never even gave him a chance.

The Beatles ultimately stopped touring after 1966 and let the albums speak for themselves. Their rooftop concert captured in The Beatles: Get Back was therefore a monumental opportunity to see them perform together one last time. Although, McCartney at least continues to play Beatles songs in his epic three hour shows.

RELATED: The Beatles’ Paul McCartney Regrets He Never Told John Lennon He Loved Him