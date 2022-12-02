The best UK supermarkets for electric car charge points

When asked where drivers were most likely to charge their car other than at home, 36.7 percent of respondents said at the supermarket, almost 10 percent more than those who would choose to charge at work.

A Lidl GB spokesperson said that since 2017 it has invested over £15million in the rollout of electric vehicle charging points and they are committed to having rapid charging points in place at 300 of its stores by the end of 2022

Lidl chargers were the most used across the Pod Point network in 2020, with the brand including a charge point with every new store it opens.

Sainsbury’s, which according to its website has over 600 stores, commented that it has “over 100 charge points” available at their stores.

The supermarket declined to tell Electrifying.com the number of stores the chargers are in, but data from 2021 shows it was across 43 stores – just seven percent. However, all of these points are currently free to use.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We understand many of our customers want to use electric vehicle charging points and we have over 100 available at our stores.

“We are well on our way to finalising and delivering our plans and we are confident they will meet the EV charging needs of our customers.

“We are not in a position to share more detail at this point, however we will be making further announcements over the next few months. EV charging is a priority for Sainsbury’s – this has been the case for many months and we are close to updating our colleagues and customers on our plans.”

Supermarkets by percentage of stores with at least one charge point