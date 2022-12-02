<\/iframe>“,”480”:”



















value="1903">1903</option><option value="1902">1902</option><option value="1901">1901</option><option value="1900">1900</option></select></p> <p> By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s<br /> <br />Terms of Use and<br /> Privacy Policy</p> <p><button class="js-vid-play av-age-gate-submit btn">enter</button></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p class="video-caption"><em>Now Playing:</em> The Callisto Protocol – Official Launch Trailer</p> </p></div> <h2 dir="ltr">Hand Cannon</h2> <p dir="ltr">The Hand Cannon is automatically obtained during the Outbreak chapter and is the first ranged weapon you’ll have access to. Late in the mission, you’ll enter a room where Elias will toss you part of a pistol. Take this over to the Reforge nearby and purchase the Hand Cannon to move the story forward.</p> <figure data-align="center" data-size="large" data-img-src="https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/679/6794662/4070438-12-1-2022_1-10-08_pm-qsiperdm.png" data-ref-id="1300-4070438" data-ratio="0.5625" data-width="3840" data-embed-type="image" style="width: 3840px"><img decoding="async" alt="Make sure you explore areas thoroughly for ammo to use in all of these guns, too." src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/The-Callisto-Protocol-Where-To-Find-All-Weapons.png" data-width="1280" title="The Callisto Protocol: Where To Find All Weapons 1"><figcaption>Make sure you explore areas thoroughly for ammo to use in all of these guns, too.</figcaption></figure> <h2 dir="ltr">Skunk Gun</h2> <p dir="ltr">The Skunk Gun is made at the Reforge by using the Skunk Gun Schematic, which is found in the Aftermath chapter. A bit into the chapter, you’ll need to find your way out of a basement. You’ll be in an area known as Basement D3, and you’ll stumble upon a fuse box that can’t be used quite yet. Continue forward through the mostly linear path until you reach an area where you have to take out some enemies and find a fuse on the floor. While your first thought would be to use this to open the nearby door, you should instead take it back to the fuse box you saw before. Use it there to open a door, then crawl through the ventilation shaft here to find the Skunk Gun Schematic in the next room.</p> <h2 dir="ltr">Riot Gun</h2> <p dir="ltr">The Riot Gun is automatically obtained during the Lost chapter. After making your way through a variety of snowy outdoor locations and some inner corridors, you’ll eventually stumble into a room where you’ll find Dani fighting off a hoard of enemies. Help her clear them out, then open the door for her to trigger a cutscene where she hands this heavy-hitting shotgun off to you.</p> <h2 dir="ltr">Tactical Pistol</h2> <p dir="ltr">The Tactical Pistol is made at the Reforge by using the Tactical Pistol Schematic, which is found in the Below chapter. Partway through the chapter, you’ll enter a room where three blind enemies will walk in and converge from left, right, and in front of you. Take these out quietly and head through the door ahead, following the path until you have to vault over some metal debris. At the entrance to this next room will be another enemy that will emerge from the wall. Once you’ve killed it, you can find the Tactical Pistol Schematic sitting on a desk on the right side of the area.</p> <figure data-align="center" data-size="large" data-img-src="https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/679/6794662/4070433-12-1-2022_1-15-07_pm-o210m5fz.png" data-ref-id="1300-4070433" data-ratio="0.5625" data-width="3840" data-embed-type="image" style="width: 3840px"><img decoding="async" alt="The Tactical Pistol has a high rate of fire and some decent damage output." src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/1669965426_659_The-Callisto-Protocol-Where-To-Find-All-Weapons.png" data-width="1280" title="The Callisto Protocol: Where To Find All Weapons 2"><figcaption>The Tactical Pistol has a high rate of fire and some decent damage output.</figcaption></figure> <h2 dir="ltr">Assault Rifle</h2> <p dir="ltr">The Assault Rifle is made at the Reforge by using the Assault Rifle Schematic, which is found in the Colony chapter. While exploring the slums late in the chapter in search of a security key, you’ll come to a point where you have to climb a ladder attached to one of the run-down homes on the ground floor to reach the upper section. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. View Archive <span aria-hidden="true">→</span> 