The Callisto Protocol: Where To Find All Weapons

The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror game, so you’ll be scrounging for ammo and supplies throughout the campaign. What you might not expect, though, is that a few of its weapons are actually completely missable if you aren’t thorough in your exploration. This means that you could end the game with only two guns and a melee weapon–but that shouldn’t be a problem, since we’ve got the locations of all story and optional weapons below.
Stun Batton
The Stun Batton is automatically obtained during the Outbreak chapter and will be your melee weapon throughout the remainder of the game. You’ll snag this after a room with two giant fans and a bunch of enemies. Just crawl through the nearby shaft and you’ll get the weapon during a short cutscene.