Categories
Science

The impact of the first United Kingdom COVID-19 lockdown on


  • Knight, H. et al. Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Self-Isolation on Students and Staff in Higher Education: A Qualitative Study. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 18, 10675 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Higham, J. E., Ramírez, C. A., Green, M. A. & Morse, A. P. UK COVID-19 lockdown: 100 days of air pollution reduction? Air Quality. Atmosphere & Health https://doi.org/10.1007/s11869-020-00937-0 (2020).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Office, P. M. s. Slides and datasets to accompany coronavirus press conference. (2020).

  • Organization, W. H. WHO global air quality guidelines: particulate matter (PM2. 5 and PM10), ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide: executive summary. (2021).

  • Singh, A. et al. Impacts of emergency health protection measures upon air quality, traffic and public health: evidence from Oxford UK. Environ. Pollut. 293, 118584. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envpol.2021.118584 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Shi, Z. et al. Abrupt but smaller than expected changes in surface air quality attributable to COVID-19 lockdowns. Science Advances 7, eabd6696, doi:doi:https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.abd6696 (2021).

  • Lee, J. D., Drysdale, W. S., Finch, D. P., Wilde, S. E. & Palmer, P. I. UK surface NO2 levels dropped by 42% during the COVID-19 lockdown: impact on surface O3. Atmos. Chem. Phys. 20, 15743–15759. https://doi.org/10.5194/acp-20-15743-2020 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar 

  • Shi, Z. et al. Abrupt but smaller than expected changes in surface air quality attributable to COVID-19 lockdowns. Science Advances 7, eabd6696, doi:https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.abd6696 (2021).

  • Ropkins, K. & Tate, J. E. Early observations on the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on air quality trends across the UK. Sci. Total Environ. 754, 142374. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.142374 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Nwanaji-Enwerem, J. C., Allen, J. G. & Beamer, P. I. Another invisible enemy indoors: COVID-19, human health, the home, and United States indoor air policy. J Expo Sci Environ Epidemiol 30, 773–775. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41370-020-0247-x (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Rasha, A., Karan Jetly, J. & Shqran, S. Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems: A Comprehensive Review of Different IAQM Systems. International Journal of Knowledge-Based Organizations (IJKBO) 11, 1–14, doi:https://doi.org/10.4018/ijkbo.2021070101 (2021).

  • World Health Organization. Regional Office for, E. WHO guidelines for indoor air quality: selected pollutants. xxv, 454 p. (World Health Organization. Regional Office for Europe, 2010).

  • Stafoggia, M. et al. Long-term exposure to ambient air pollution and incidence of cerebrovascular events: Results from 11 European cohorts within the ESCAPE project. Environ. Health Perspect 122, 919–925. https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.1307301 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Brook, R. D. et al. Particulate matter air pollution and cardiovascular disease: An update to the scientific statement from the American heart association. Circulation 121, 2331–2378. https://doi.org/10.1161/CIR.0b013e3181dbece1 (2010).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Raaschou-Nielsen, O. et al. Air pollution and lung cancer incidence in 17 European cohorts: prospective analyses from the European study of cohorts for air pollution effects (ESCAPE). Lancet Oncol. 14, 813–822. https://doi.org/10.1016/s1470-2045(13)70279-1 (2013).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Guan, W. J., Zheng, X. Y., Chung, K. F. & Zhong, N. S. Impact of air pollution on the burden of chronic respiratory diseases in China: Time for urgent action. Lancet 388, 1939–1951. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(16)31597-5 (2016).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Atkinson, R. W. et al. Acute effects of particulate air pollution on respiratory admissions: Results from APHEA 2 project. Air pollution and health: A European approach. Am. J. Respir. Crit. Care Med. 164, 1860–1866. https://doi.org/10.1164/ajrccm.164.10.2010138 (2001).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Stapleton, F. et al. TFOS DEWS II epidemiology report. Ocular Surf. 15, 334–365. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtos.2017.05.003 (2017).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Starr, C. E. et al. Dry eye disease flares: A rapid evidence assessment. Ocul. Surf. 22, 51–59. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtos.2021.07.001 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Torricelli, A. A. et al. Correlation between signs and symptoms of ocular surface dysfunction and tear osmolarity with ambient levels of air pollution in a large metropolitan area. Cornea 32, e11-15. https://doi.org/10.1097/ICO.0b013e31825e845d (2013).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Hwang, S. H. et al. Potential importance of ozone in the association between outdoor air pollution and dry eye disease in South Korea. JAMA Ophthalmol. 134, 503–510. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2016.0139 (2016).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Wiwatanadate, P. Acute air pollution-related symptoms among residents in Chiang Mai Thailand. J. Environ. Health 76, 76–84 (2014).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Alves, M., Novaes, P., Morraye Mde, A., Reinach, P. S. & Rocha, E. M. Is dry eye an environmental disease? Arq. Bras. Oftalmol. 77, 193–200 https://doi.org/10.5935/0004-2749.20140050 (2014).

  • Bourcier, T. et al. Effects of air pollution and climatic conditions on the frequency of ophthalmological emergency examinations. Br. J. Ophthalmol. 87, 809–811. https://doi.org/10.1136/bjo.87.7.809 (2003).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Hao, R. et al. Impact of air pollution on the ocular surface and tear cytokine levels: A multicenter prospective cohort study. Front. Med. (Lausanne) 9, 909330. https://doi.org/10.3389/fmed.2022.909330 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Vehof, J., Snieder, H., Jansonius, N. & Hammond, C. J. Prevalence and risk factors of dry eye in 79,866 participants of the population-based lifelines cohort study in the Netherlands. Ocul. Surf. 19, 83–93. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtos.2020.04.005 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Wolffsohn, J. S. et al. Demographic and lifestyle risk factors of dry eye disease subtypes: A cross-sectional study. Ocul. Surf. 21, 58–63. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtos.2021.05.001 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Núñez-Álvarez, C. & Osborne, N. N. Enhancement of corneal epithelium cell survival, proliferation and migration by red light: Relevance to corneal wound healing. Exp. Eye Res. 180, 231–241. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.exer.2019.01.003 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Marek, V. et al. Blue light phototoxicity toward human corneal and conjunctival epithelial cells in basal and hyperosmolar conditions. Free Radic. Biol. Med. 126, 27–40. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.freeradbiomed.2018.07.012 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Talens-Estarelles, C., García-Marqués, J. V., Cerviño, A. & García-Lázaro, S. Determining the best management strategy for preventing short-term effects of digital display use on dry eyes. Eye Contact Lens 48, 416–423. https://doi.org/10.1097/icl.0000000000000921 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • GOV.UK. COVID-19: guidance on protecting people defined on medical grounds as extremely vulnerable, (2020).

  • Joy, M. et al. Reorganisation of primary care for older adults during COVID-19: A cross-sectional database study in the UK. Br. J. Gen. Pract. 70, e540–e547. https://doi.org/10.3399/bjgp20X710933 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Schiffman, R. M., Christianson, M. D., Jacobsen, G., Hirsch, J. D. & Reis, B. L. Reliability and validity of the ocular surface disease index. Arch. Ophthalmol. 118, 615–621. https://doi.org/10.1001/archopht.118.5.615 (2000).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Amparo, F. & Dana, R. Web-based longitudinal remote assessment of dry eye symptoms. Ocul. Surf. 16, 249–253. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtos.2018.01.002 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Inomata, T. et al. Characteristics and risk factors associated with diagnosed and undiagnosed symptomatic dry eye using a smartphone application. JAMA Ophthalmol. 138, 58–68. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.4815 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Toth, M. & Jokić-Begić, N. Psychological contribution to understanding the nature of dry eye disease: A cross-sectional study of anxiety sensitivity and dry eyes. Health Psychol. Behav. Med. 8, 202–219. https://doi.org/10.1080/21642850.2020.1770093 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Mehra, D. & Galor, A. Digital screen use and dry eye: A review. Asia-Pacific J. Ophthalmol. 9, 491–497. https://doi.org/10.1097/apo.0000000000000328 (2020).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Galor, A., Kumar, N., Feuer, W. & Lee, D. J. Environmental factors affect the risk of dry eye syndrome in a United States veteran population. Ophthalmology 121, 972–973. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ophtha.2013.11.036 (2014).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Courtin, R. et al. Prevalence of dry eye disease in visual display terminal workers: A systematic review and meta-analysis. BMJ Open 6, e009675. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjopen-2015-009675 (2016).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Torricelli, A. A. et al. Effects of ambient levels of traffic-derived air pollution on the ocular surface: Analysis of symptoms, conjunctival goblet cell count and mucin 5AC gene expression. Environ. Res. 131, 59–63. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envres.2014.02.014 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Gupta, S. K., Gupta, V., Joshi, S. & Tandon, R. Subclinically dry eyes in urban Delhi: An impact of air pollution?. Ophthalmologica 216, 368–371. https://doi.org/10.1159/000066183 (2002).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Berg, E. J. et al. Climatic and environmental correlates of dry eye disease severity: A report from the dry eye assessment and management (DREAM) study. Trans. Vision Sci. Technol. 9, 25–25. https://doi.org/10.1167/tvst.9.5.25 (2020).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Lang, S.-J., Abel, G. A., Mant, J. & Mullis, R. Impact of socioeconomic deprivation on screening for cardiovascular disease risk in a primary prevention population: A cross-sectional study. BMJ Open 6, e009984. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjopen-2015-009984 (2016).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Denniston, A. K. et al. United Kingdom diabetic retinopathy electronic medical record (UK DR EMR) users group: Report 4, real-world data on the impact of deprivation on the presentation of diabetic eye disease at hospital services. Br. J. Ophthalmol. 103, 837–843. https://doi.org/10.1136/bjophthalmol-2018-312568 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Nessim, M., Denniston, A. K., Nolan, W., Holder, R. & Shah, P. Research into Glaucoma and Ethnicity (ReGAE) 8: Is there a relationship between social deprivation and acute primary angle closure?. Br. J. Ophthalmol. 94, 1304–1306. https://doi.org/10.1136/bjo.2009.160721 (2010).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Sharma, H. E. et al. The role of social deprivation in severe neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Br. J. Ophthalmol. 98, 1625–1628. https://doi.org/10.1136/bjophthalmol-2014-304959 (2014).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Bo, M., Salizzoni, P., Clerico, M. & Buccolieri, R. Assessment of indoor-outdoor particulate matter air pollution: A review. Atmosphere 8, 136 (2017).

    Article 

    Google Scholar 

  • Strøm-Tejsen, P., Zukowska, D., Fang, L., Space, D. R. & Wyon, D. P. Advantages for passengers and cabin crew of operating a gas-phase adsorption air purifier in 11-h simulated flights. Indoor Air 18, 172–181. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1600-0668.2007.00511.x (2008).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Mandell, J. T., Idarraga, M., Kumar, N. & Galor, A. Impact of air pollution and weather on dry eye. J. Clin. Med. https://doi.org/10.3390/jcm9113740 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Navarro, D. Learning Statistics with R. (Daniel Joseph Navarro, 2015).



    • Source link

    Google News

    By Google News

    GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.