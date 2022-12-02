The Mersey Beatles are heading home to Liverpool to stage the

24 years after their debut gig in a small Edge Hill pub, the band – widely regarded as the world’s favourite Liverpool-born tribute to the Beatles – are to headline a massive hometown show at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday September 30.

With a capacity of more than 4,000 it will not only be the band’s biggest ever gig but the largest Beatles tribute show ever staged in the birthplace of John, Paul, George and Ringo.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday December 2 via mandsbankarena.com

“To play the arena is the stuff of dreams – it’s going to be a magical night,” explained Steven Howard who has played Paul McCartney in the band since The Mersey Beatles’ very first gig at the Durning Arms in 1999.

“I remember those early pub gigs very well when we were just four young lads who started a band because we loved The Beatles. To now be headlining the M&S Bank Arena, where some of music’s biggest names have played – including Sir Paul himself – is just incredible!”

It has certainly been a ‘Long And Winding Road’ for The Mersey Beatles who, after honing their skills in Liverpool’s pubs and clubs, went on to be The Cavern Club’s resident Beatles tribute band for more than a decade. They clocked up more appearances at the world-famous venue than The Beatles themselves!

Since leaving The Cavern, the band – Steven (Paul), Mark Bloor (John), Craig McGown (George), Brian Ambrose (Ringo) and live keyboardist/percussionist Tony Cook – have toured the world many times over and, this weekend, complete a sell-out UK theatre tour.

And now they are excited to announce their massive hometown show for 2023.

Mark said:

“The last decade has just been crazy. We have played some incredible venues around the world – across America, Europe, Asia and Australia – but nothing beats a hometown show.

“Our Arena show is going to be a massive hit-packed celebration of the band who changed the world – and we cannot wait.”

Fellow founder member Brian added:

“It has been a long journey to get here and for us to announce this extra special show is a true bucket list moment. No Beatles tribute band has headlined the Arena before so we are incredibly proud and honoured.

“It’s going to be a full-on Beatles celebration on the night – one fans of the Fab Four will not want to miss!”

Next year’s show will celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Beatles’ debut album Please Please Me and their 1963 chart-topper With The Beatles so expect plenty of hits from the Beatlemania era!

There will also be a number of special guests on the night who will be revealed very soon.

For more information and tickets go to mandsbankarena.com