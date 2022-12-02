‘The Office’ Leaving Netflix in Multiple International Regions in

Arguably not the best way to start the new year, after almost two years since returning to Netflix outside of the US, The Office (US) will be leaving Netflix in multiple regions around the world in January 2023.

One of the most successful adaptations of a British comedy series of all time, there are few shows with the level of popularity as The Office (US).

Since its arrival on Netflix in multiple regions in January 2021, and then later in other regions in October 2021, the series has been one of the most binged on Netflix.

For any region to lose The Office (US) from its Netflix library, is ginormous.

When and where is The Office (US) leaving Netflix?

Sadly, a bunch of regions streaming The Office (US) on Netflix will see the beloved US sitcom leave the streaming service on January 1st, 2023;

Belgium

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Lithuania

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

UK

Just to clarify, your last day to watch The Office (US) in the regions above is December 31st, 2022, except for the UK which has January 1st, 2023 as the last day available to stream the sitcom.

Why is The Office (US) leaving Netflix?

To put it simply, the streaming rights Netflix has in multiple regions is coming to an end in January 2023

For countries such as the UK, South Africa, and Sweden, The Office (US) first arrived on Netflix at the very start of 2021. This means for almost 24 months, the sitcom has been available to stream.

As one of the most popular sitcoms ever, it’s extremely expensive for Netflix to renew streaming licenses across multiple regions. Prior to its departure from Netflix US, the streaming service was reportedly spending $500 million a year just to keep it in the US library.

Where will I be able to stream The Office next?

This highly depends on which country you live in.

If you live in the UK, The Office (US) is already available to stream on multiple platforms such as Amazon Prime, Now TV, and on Peacock, which is accessible to Sky TV customers.

If Amazon Prime or Peacock is available in your country, then make sure to check those platforms.

Will Netflix renew The Office (US)?

Taking into consideration that Netflix obtained the rights to stream The Office (US) in multiple regions around the world, but not exclusively, means there is a higher chance we could see a renewal of the streaming rights.

We’re not sure how much money Netflix pays NBCUniversal for the streaming rights across multiple regions, but we know for certain it won’t be cheap.

Will you be sad to see The Office (US) leave Netflix? Let us know in the country below!