<a target="_blank" href="https://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.140057534449" rel="nofollow noopener"><img decoding="async" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/The-Plaza-to-welcome-Yellowstone-actor-as-part-of-NFR.140057534449&n=aae8c64d.png" border="0" alt="The Plaza to welcome Yellowstone actor as part of NFR events" title="The Plaza to welcome Yellowstone actor as part of NFR events 1"></a>

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:15 p.m., prior to its live viewing party of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR), the Plaza Hotel and Casino will welcome Montana cowboy and Yellowstone star, Forrie J. Smith, for a special appearance

Smith has become a well-established cowboy TV star, playing bunkhouse veteran Lloyd Wheeler on the hit television series Yellowstone, airing on the Paramount Network. Now, Smith will host a talk show/television series titled Ramblin’ with Forrie J., debuting New Year’s Day on Wild Rides T

On 9 December, Smith will appear prior to the live streaming of the ninth round of NFR in the Plaza’s showroom to promote his new series and to introduce its theme song, titled “Well-Oiled Machine.” Co-written by songwriter/producer J. Michael Harter and former PBR Finals Bull Rider/Musician Beni Paulson, it will be performed on stage at the Dec. 9 event by Harter and Smith, who contributes meaningful narration.

The Downtown Christmas Expo takes over the Plaza’s third floor convention space from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 1-10. The carefully curated shopping event features a diverse array of apparel and accessory designers, artisans, jewelers, and Western couture. With dozens of Western industry vendors, including its top makers and trend setters, the expo showcases exclusive looks and products. The Downtown Christmas Expo is a marquee part of the memorable Western experience that takes place in Las Vegas every December. Admission to the expo is free and parking is validated with a purchase.

All attendees aged 21 and over at the Downtown Christmas Expo are eligible to sign up for a daily giveaway. Prizes will include dinner for two at Oscar’s steakhouse, free pizza at Pop Up Pizza, and a gift certificate to the Sand Dollar Downtown for its holiday themed Sippin’ Santa event this month. Vendors will also be giving away gift certificates to be used for their merchandise. Winners are selected daily at 4 p.m. and do not need to be present to win but prizes will have to be picked up onsite.

Previously announced, the Plaza’s CORE Arena will host several rodeo events, free to attend, including:

Las Vegas Stars Tie-Down and Breakaway, Dec. 4-9

U.S. Shootout Finals, Dec. 8-11

Big Time Barrel Racing Championships, Dec. 4-6

Rope for the Crown – Dec. 2-3

Also free to attend, Ropesmart Ropes For The World Dummy Roping will be held in the entry hall of the Plaza’s convention space, Dec. 8-10.

The Plaza will also again host the Diamonds in the Desert Premier Horse Sale in its showroom Dec. 3. The public as well as horse brokers and buyers from across the country are invited to attend the sale that will feature live and online bidding on 75 performance horses of all disciplines. Previews and meet & greets with the horses will occur Dec. 1 – 2 in the CORE Arena.

The Plaza will offer free shuttle service to and from the NFR’s evening events at Thomas & Mack Center and a free rodeo watch party sponsored by American Hat Co. starting at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 1-10.

< Gaming News