The Skanner News – PBS Genealogy Show Seeks Viewers’ Brick Walls

Published: 02 December 2022

Finding Your Roots host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. with celebrity guest Regina King. (Photo courtesy of Finding Your Roots Facebook page)The popular PBS show “Finding Your Roots” is putting out a nationwide casting call for a non-celebrity viewer to be featured on season 10 of the long-running series.

The show is looking for anyone with a “family mystery” that the team from “Finding Your Roots” can help solve. The chosen viewer will be publicly announced in the summer of 2023, and will appear on Season 10, which is expected to premiere in early 2024. Interested individuals can apply now at http://findingyourrootscasting.com until January 27, 2023.

For more than a decade, renowned Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has helped to expand America’s sense of itself, stimulating a national conversation about identity with humor, wisdom and compassion. Gates has explored the ancestry of dozens of influential people from diverse backgrounds, taking millions of viewers deep into the past to reveal the connections that bind us all.

More information can be found at https://www.pbs.org/weta/finding-your-roots/about/about-series.