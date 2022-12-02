The Young Avengers’ Best Ship is in Trouble – Because of a

The following contains spoilers for Love Unlimited #25, available now on Marvel Unlimited.

Marvel fans everywhere are familiar with the Young Avengers power couple Hulkling and Wiccan. But those fans were briefly introduced to a different reality where Hulkling was with a space pirate Goebig, and now he’s back.





Goebig is a self-proclaimed space pirate who comes from a world of Resillia that was destroyed by the Annihilation Wave. After having lost his home planet to an onslaught of over 15,000 warships, Goebig wandered until having been discovered by Skrull-Kree Emperor Teddy Altman, otherwise known as Hulkling. Their meeting and everything after that including many battles against aliens and beings of other planets while slowly falling in love. This unfortunately was actually an altered reality caused by Wiccan (otherwise known as Billy Kaplan) and his powers being manipulated by Agatha Harkness.

RELATED: The MCU Already Has the Perfect Replacement for a Key Member of the Young Avengers





Hulkling’s Ex, Goebig, Shouldn’t Be Real

In the first issue of the Hulkling & Wiccan Infinity Comic (by Josh Trujillo, Jodi Nishijima, and Jasmine Alvarez), Wiccan and Hulkling wake up in an alternate reality. There they are both romantically involved with other people and don’t remember each other as husbands. Wiccan eventually begins investigating and memories of one another begin to seep back into their minds. As a result it’s revealed that Goebig (Hulkling’s partner) and Eidolon (Wiccan’s partner that’s trapped between life and death) aren’t real and instead are basically illusions.

However, in Love Unlimited #25 (by Trujillo, Matt Milla, VC’s Ariana Maher, and Alanna Smith), it is revealed that our couple’s alternate other halves may have been real. This is because Goebig’s ship somehow appears and docks onto Hulkling’s ship. Goebig also clearly remembers Hulkling and their relationship very well, as he states it’s been some time since he’s seen Hulkling’s face. Though the reveal comes at the end of the issue, it’s obvious Goebig (and eventually Eidolon) will be mixing up the royal couple’s bliss once again.

RELATED: Three Thousand Years of Longing Proves George Miller Should Direct Young Avengers

Goebig May Actually be a Better Match for Hulkling

Goebig and Eidolon’s introduction into Hulkling and Wiccan’s storyline drives home an interesting point about the iconic couple. Even though fans have spent time knowing these two Young Avengers and rooting for them and their love, like any other couple, it’s not going to be 100% perfect all the time. Insecurities and failure to communicate those to your partner can sometimes blow problems way out of proportion. Or in Wiccan’s case, create entire alternate realities. Goebig represents everything Billy feels like he can’t be for Teddy.

He’s a physically muscular being that can take on more combat-heavy enemies alongside Hulkling, and seemingly has no magical capabilities. Wiccan is scared of his magical capabilities being beyond his control, so to him, it makes sense he creates a partner for Hulkling that has none. He also creates one for himself that requires him to study and learn more about his powers in order to save Eidolon. Goebig is also able to accompany Hulkling full-time in his duties as Emperor, so there’s no need to split his time between space and Earth.

RELATED: Marvel’s ‘Avengers Disassembled’ is the Blueprint for Reviving the MCU

Hulkling & Wiccan may Have More Trouble in Store

Goebig appearing on Hulkling’s ship doesn’t just mean that he’s real, but it also means that Eidolon is as well. When fans last saw him, Wiccan was abandoning him and struggling to stay on the material plane to figure out who the person in his visions was, which turned out to be Hulkling. Goebig himself had to watch Teddy and Billy make out in the palace. While fans were happy to see the two reunited, it’s sad to see such an unfortunate ending for Goebig and Eidolon. Goebig’s return will likely show the fallout from Hulkling and Wiccan’s actions, and resurface those insecurities that Agatha Harkness was able to manipulate.

Hulkling may get the chance to delve deeper into how he feels about his conflicting desires (to fulfill his job as Emperor and spend time with his husband on Earth). Either way, the space pirate will certainly cause another rift between the two Young Avengers. Goebig, while technically Hulkling’s ex-boyfriend, also reflects Wiccan’s uncertainties about his and his husband’s relationship. His return shows that Marvel is not done exploring the relationship struggles between these two powerful characters and their situation. Fans can only hope that Hulkling and Wiccan will come out better on the other side of it.