Three Iconic and Classic Call of Duty Characters a Modern Warfare

The Modern Warfare sub-series in the Call of Duty franchise has been known for offering some of the most iconic and memorable moments. Much of the credit for its insane popularity among the fans is also due to the characters who have appeared so far in various installments.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the latest offering in Modern Warfare II brought back faces like Ghost and Soap, from the original trilogy, it seems like there’s still room for more. In case there happens to be a Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, going by recent rumors, there are still several characters left who can make a grand return in the new era going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Top 3 classic characters who must return with a Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 title

To begin with, there is Captain MacMillan who first appeared in the level ‘All Ghillied Up’, in the original MW entry. This flashback sequence showed a younger Captain John Price with his mentor, who was none other than MacMillan. In the mission, Price goes onto infiltrate a Chernobyl Exclusion zone as he tries to assassinate arms dealer Imran Zakhaev.

Despite having a brief appearance in the original Call of Duty Modern Warfare trilogy, Captain MacMillan became very popular among the fans. Interestingly, he was also referenced in 2019’s blockbuster reboot when Price talks about a mission. If Captain MacMillan makes a comeback, with his famous Scottish accent, in the future sequel to 2022’s MWII, nostalgia will really hit the fans hard.

Moving further, there is another character who is basically an antagonist, but a beloved part of the Modern Warfare franchise. Vladimir Makarov was a villain in 2009’s MW2 as well as 2011’s MW3. After the first original entry, in which player kills Imran Zakhaev, Makarov takes his place while posing as a primary villain.

DIVE DEEPER

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Campaign (PC) Review – A Worthy Sequel to an

Iconic Blockbuster

Makarov became one of the most iconic antagonists in Call of Duty history for his ruthlessness. Especially for being at the center of the infamous ‘No Russian’ mission in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 where he mercilessly fired at innocent civilians inside a Russian airport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Makarov might actually show up in a sequel or DLC expansion to this year’s Modern Warfare II. Because the newly launched title’s ending did tease something big. Also because Zakhaev was brought back for the spec ops missions in 2019’s reboot and even in Black Ops Cold War. Considering that, Vladimir’s comeback will make a lot of sense.

Lastly, there is Yuri who first appeared as a playable operator in 2011’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Later, he was revealed to be a former ultranationalist. The massive revelation about his past added a new dimension to the game’s campaign. Because it threw the light on the fact that enemy forces also consist of human beings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Such angle might work for him more if he shows up once again in the rebooted Modern Warfare franchise. It’s also because now the series is really focusing on moral actions and the uncertainties that are involved in the war situation. Fans will actually be delighted if Yuri shows up in a possible sequel to MWII from Activision, as a member of Task Force 141.

WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time