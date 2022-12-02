Top 10 easy access ISAs with high interest now

A minimum deposit of £1 is required and interest is paid on the anniversary of the account opening.

Up to three withdrawals are permitted during the 12-month term without penalty however, once this number is exceeded, interest will drop to 0.75 percent.

Fifth on the list is Cynergy Bank’s Online ISA (Issue 27) with an AER of 2.5 percent.

A minimum deposit of £1 is required to open the account and interest is calculated daily on the cleared balance and paid annually on the last working day of March.

People can make unlimited withdrawals without notice, penalty or fees, however, this is not a Flexible ISA. This means that any money withdrawn cannot be replaced without counting towards the annual subscription limit.

In sixth place is Principality BS’ Online ISA with an AER of 2.5 percent.

A minimum deposit of £1 is required to open the account and interest is applied to the balance yearly on April 6.

The rate includes a 0.4 percent bonus for the first year, after which the AER will drop to 2.10 percent. Withdrawals and transfers are permitted at any time without penalty.

Placing seventh is Scottish BS’ Cash ISA with an AER of 2.5 percent.

A minimum of £100 is required to open the account and interest is paid yearly on March 31. People can make an unlimited number of withdrawals online to a nominated bank account without notice, penalties or charges, and any withdrawals made won’t alter the tax-free status of the account.

Scottish BS ‘ E-ISA is eighth on the list, with an AER of 2.5 percent.

The same rules apply as the general cash ISA, a minimum deposit of £100 is required, interest is paid yearly on March 31, and unlimited withdrawals are permitted. The difference is this account can only be opened online.

Kent Reliance’s Cash ISA Easy Access (Issue 35) places ninth with an AER of 2.43 percent.

A minimum deposit of £1 is required to open the account and interest is tiered. A 0.10 percent rate will be applied to the balance from £1 to £999, while the 2.43 percent rate will be applied to figures from £1,000 and over.