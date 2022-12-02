Try These 10 Unique Activities In Tampa, Florida

See a new side of Tampa, Florida, with a unique and exciting tour. Food tours, zip line tours, walking tours, and more are available year-round.

Tampa, Florida, is a popular destination year-round, and while most people simply think of heading to the beach or an all-inclusive Florida resort when they visit, there’s so much more to discover. Have an unforgettable experience in Tampa by joining one of these unique tours; there’s something for everyone from the foodies to the thrill seekers and the history buffs. Even with only 24 hours in Tampa, there’s time to fit in a tour.





10/10 Historic Ybor City Food Walking Tour

Learn about food in Tampa with a tour that includes six food samples and drink tastings. The tour starts and departs from Jimmy John’s Restaurant and includes information about Ybor City from a knowledgeable guide. Look for the guide wearing an orange t-shirt at the beginning of the tour.

Tour:

Historic Ybor City Food Walking Tour

Duration:

3 hours

Cost (per person):

$79 USD

Book this tour

9/10 Terror In Tampa Dark History Ghost Tour

See a spooky side of Tampa with an after-dark ghost tour of the city. This is a great way to learn about the city’s history in a more exciting, thrilling format. Travelers visit various landmarks, including Tampa Theatre and Old City Hall. Pets are welcome on this tour.

Tour:

Terror in Tampa Dark History Ghost Tour

Duration:

1 hour

Cost (per person):

$30 USD

Book this tour

8/10 Hillsborough River Tiki Boat Tour

Cruise along the Hillsborough River in a Coast Guard-certified Tiki Boat for a relaxing afternoon in Tampa. The boat has a bathroom on board and comfortable seating. This tour can be customized for a longer duration and is available for up to 12 people at a time. The tour is BYOB.

Tour:

Tiki Boat Tour on Hillsborough River. 12 person capacity, Bathroom aboard, BYOB

Duration:

1.5 hours

Cost (per person):

$69.99 USD

Book this tour

7/10 Golf Cart Tour Of Tampa

Hop in a Deluxe Street Legal golf cart to explore Tampa on an award-winning tour. A local Tampa tour guide leads the excursion providing insider information about landmarks and the city’s history. Travelers will see Tampa Heights, Bayshore Blvd, Hyde Park, Hyde Park Village, The Channel District, Historic Ybor City, and more.

Tour:

2-Hour Guided Tampa Tour in a Deluxe Street Legal Golf Cart

Duration:

2 hours

Cost (per person):

$50 USD

Book this tour

6/10 Taste Of Downtown Tampa Food Tour

The new Taste of Tampa Walking Tour takes travelers on a city journey through the history and landmarks of downtown Tampa while sampling local dishes. There are four restaurant stops on the tour, and a professional guide provides information about all the food samples consumed.

Tour:

Taste of Downtown Tampa Culinary Walking Tour

Duration:

3-4 hours

Cost (per person):

$98 USD

Book this tour

5/10 Guided Segway Tour

Travelers can see more of Tampa in 2 hours on this segway tour than on a walking tour, making it the ideal whirlwind excursion around the city. On the tour, participants will ride along the Hillsborough River through Curtis Hixon Park, and they’ll ride on the iconic Tampa Riverwalk.

Tour:

2-Hour Guided Segway Tour

Duration:

2 hours

Cost (per person):

$65 USD

Book this tour

4/10 Tampa Riverwalk Audio Guide Tour

Travelers can explore Tampa and the Riverwalk at their own pace with an audio-guided tour. Guests need a smartphone where they can download the audio guide ahead of time and listen to the professional narration that plays automatically at each point of interest. Dates and times are flexible, so this is perfect for travelers on the go.

Tour:

Tampa Riverwalk a Smartphone Audio Walking Tour

Duration:

1.5-2 hours

Cost (per person):

$7.99 USD

Book this tour

3/10 Ybor City Historic Walking Tour

Ybor City is one of three Historic Landmark Districts in Florida, so it’s a must-visit attraction when exploring Tampa. This top-rated walking tour provides important historical information to travelers. They are advised to wear sensible shoes for this excursion.

Tour:

Shared Ybor City Historic Walking Tour

Duration:

1.75 hours

Cost (per person):

$25 USD

Book this tour

2/10 VIP Private City Tour

Book a private group tour of Tamp for up to 4 people and see the city’s highlights in a new way. The tour guide also plays the role of driver and photographer, giving the group great shots of their fun day exploring Tampa.

Tour:

Tampa Historic VIP Boutique Private City Tour

Duration:

6-8 hours

Cost (per group up to 4):

$325 USD

Book this tour

1/10 Zip Line Adventure

Perhaps the most thrilling experience travelers can have in Tampa is a zip-lining excursion at the Old Tampa Bay Mobbly Bayou Wilderness Preserve. This day trip is a great opportunity to live the busyness of the city and immerse yourself in nature. ​​The tour includes five zipline cables. There is also a high suspension bridge that is 60 meters above ground and a high ropes course for those who can’t get enough of the heights.

The tour price includes water and all gear necessary to participate in the activities. Departures are available in the morning and afternoon. The meeting point for this tour is Empower Adventures Tampa Bay, which is located at 423 Lafayette Blvd, Oldsmar, FL 34677, USA.

Tour:

Zip Line Adventure over Tampa Bay

Duration:

2 hours

Cost (per person):

$86.9 USD

Book this tour