UH-mazing holiday recipes: Teresa Shurilla’s Grandma Bogue’s

The holiday season is here, and UH News is asking members of the University of Hawaiʻi ʻohana to share their favorite recipes. The hope is these recipes and the short stories that accompany them will give everyone some recipe ideas for the holidays.

Pastry chef Teresa Shurilla, who retired in August 2022 after 20 years with UH Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program, shared her recipe for Grandma Bogue’s apple pie.

“My Grandma Bogue was a great baker,” Shurilla said. “She was quite fond of me growing up and I was fond of all her baked goods—homemade custards, rice pudding, applesauce cake, plum pudding–but mostly, her apple pie. I used to watch and help her in the kitchen. We would roll pie dough together and I got to eat the leftover scraps baked with cinnamon sugar. As she aged, the times I spent with her meant so much to me. I loved the fact that she told me it was ok to eat lemon meringue pie—with the highest sugar content of ANY pie!–because there was fruit in it. She shaped my future and my taste buds at a young age. Her love and influence are two of the reasons I chose baking as a profession.”

Shurilla said the only alteration she made to her grandmother’s recipe was to substitute vegetable shortening for lard.

“I taught Grandma Bogue’s Apple Pie to all the beginning students in our baking program since I started working at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College in 2002,” she said. “The tradition continues with new baking instructors, always explaining it was my grandma’s recipe along with the little story I always tell. I can only imagine how many Maui families have served—and still serve!—this apple pie at their holiday dinners. We sell many dozens of them at our annual holiday pie sale. And all my former students tell me they bake either the original or their own versions for their families.”

Flaky pie dough with butter and shortening

Yield: Enough for 2, 9”, double-crust pies

Ingredients:

3 1/4 cups pastry flour

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

10 oz. unsalted butter, cold

6 Tablespoons vegetable shortening, cold

3 1/2 oz. ice water

Method:

Mix the dry ingredients together. Cut in the butter and the shortening until the shortening resembles the size of peas. Add the water a little bit at a time just until the dough comes together. You may not need all the water. Divide dough into four equal pieces. Flatten into disks. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least a couple of hours before rolling it out.

Filling ingredients:

5 large apples—any kind you like as long as they are firm—peeled, cored and sliced thin

2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon powdered ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

butter, for dotting the crust

coarse white sugar, for sprinkling

To make the pie:

Preheat the oven to 350F.