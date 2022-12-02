Ukraine – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6,655 Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict

OHCHR – November 2022

7.9 MILLION Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe

UNHCR – November 2022

6.5 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine

IOM – October 2022

17.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – November 2022

13.5 MILLION People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

OCHA – October 2022

GoRF forces continue to target critical infrastructure and civilian population centers across Ukraine with waves of aerial attacks, generating civilian casualties and causing widespread electrical, water, and heating shortages.

• Humanitarian agencies are working to deliver emergency assistance to Kherson city and other recently retaken areas of Kherson Oblast.

However, insecurity, utility shortages, and lack of health services continue to affect civilians in the areas. In response, the GoU is facilitating evacuations to cities west of Kherson.

• USAID/BHA announces $20 million in new funding to WFP in support of the “Grain From Ukraine” initiative.