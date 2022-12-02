Ukraine war shows Europe ‘not strong enough’: Finnish PM

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Friday (2 December) offered a “brutally honest” assessment of Europe’s capabilities in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine, stating bluntly that “we’re not strong enough” to stand up to Moscow alone.

Visiting Australia, the leader of the pending NATO member said Vladimir Putin’s invasion and occupation of neighbouring Ukraine had exposed both European weaknesses and strategic blunders in dealing with Russia.

“I must be very honest, brutally honest with you, Europe isn’t strong enough right now. We would be in trouble without the United States,” she told Sydney’s Lowy Institute think tank.

Marin insisted Ukraine must be given “whatever it takes” to win the war, adding that the United States had been pivotal in supplying Kyiv with the weapons, finance and humanitarian aid necessary to blunt Russia’s advance.

“We have to make sure that we are also building those capabilities when it comes to European defence, the European defence industry, and making sure that we could cope in different kinds of situations,” she said.

Independence

Finland won independence from Russia almost 105 years ago and inflicted heavy casualties on an invading Soviet army soon after despite being hugely outgunned.

The 37-year-old Finnish leader decried European Union policies that had stressed the importance of engagement with Putin and said the bloc should have listened to member states who were part of the Soviet Union until it collapsed.

Since joining the European Union in 2004, countries such as Estonia and Poland have urged fellow EU members to take a tougher line on Putin, a stance tempered by France, Germany, Italy and Greece – which favoured closer economic ties with Moscow.

“We should have listened to our Baltic and Polish friends much sooner,” Marin said.

“For a long time, Europe was building a strategy towards Russia to closen our economic ties, to buy energy from Russia… we thought that this would prevent a war.”

Marin added that this approach had been “proven entirely wrong”.

“They don’t care about economic ties, they don’t care about the sanctions. They don’t care about any of that.”

US approves $380 mn anti-air missile sale to Finland

Marin’s declarations came as the US government on Thursday announced the approval of a $380 million sale of Stinger portable anti-air missiles and other equipment to Finland.

“The proposed sale will improve Finland’s defense and deterrence capabilities,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement. “This critical platform will bolster the land and air defense capabilities in Europe’s northern flank, supporting the US European Command’s top priorities.”

The sale of anti-air missiles comes more than nine months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which pushed both Finland and Sweden to seek NATO membership, and follows a $323 million proposed missile sale to Helsinki announced on Monday.

The State Department approved the possible sale, and the DSCA on Thursday provided the required notification to Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.